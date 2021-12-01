West Brom, Nottingham Forest & Stoke among clubs in transfer tussle for Tottenham talent

West Brom and Nottingham Forest are among a host of Championship clubs that are keeping tabs on Tottenham’s Dilan Markanday, with doubts about his long-term future.

The talented 20-year-old has been making his mark for Spurs’ U23 side this season, scoring 11 goals and registering three assists in 12 games. As a result, the Londoners have been keen to tie down Markanday to a new contract as his current one expires in the summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether the attacker will sign the deal, and there is a lot of interest in Markanday from the second tier.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the likes of Forest and Stoke were keen, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas confirming that they, along with Bournemouth, are considering a permanent deal for the player. Plus, it has been suggested elsewhere that Albion want Markanday on loan.

So, it would appear the player has a big decision to make, with his contract situation putting Markanday in a strong negotiating position.

Despite his efforts for the U23 side, the youngster is still way down the pecking order at Spurs.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

You only have to look at Markanday’s stats and performances in Premier League 2 this season to see that he is too good for that level, so the natural next step is playing competitively.

A move in January seems inevitable, it’s just depends whether he will sign a new contract or leave permanently, with both options on the table.

There is plenty of Championship interest in the player and whoever does secure his signature will be making a very exciting addition.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.