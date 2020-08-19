Report reveals no truth in West Brom links with swoop for PL ace

West Bromwich Albion are not interested in signing striker Michael Obafemi from Southampton this summer transfer window, according to the Express and Star.

The Albion are heading back to the Premier League this summer and will be looking to add to their attack.

Despite winning promotion, their strikers perhaps did not hit the goal tally they would have liked and, in the Premier League, such an issue will only get increased scrutiny.

Signing a new forward this summer would be ideal, then, but it appears that Obafemi will not be on the move to the Black Country from the south coast, with the report suggesting speculation earlier this week that there was an interest is wide of the mark.

Obafemi is competing with the likes of Danny Ings and Che Adams for a start at Saints, and at the moment will be focused on that ahead of next season.

The Verdict

This probably makes sense that Albion are not interested.

Obafemi could be a good player in the future but he still has plenty to learn and the Baggies would surely be better off prioritising a move for a striker that has more experience in the top flight.

They’ll hope Charlie Austin can still perform at that level, but adding another face appears the wise play.