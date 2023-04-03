West Brom and Norwich City are the latest clubs to show an interest in Motherwell right-back Max Johnston.

Who is Motherwell’s Max Johnston?

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks of the Scottish Premiership side, but, like many youngsters, he had to go out on loan to get regular game time in recent years, having spells with Queen of the South and Cove Rangers.

However, after impressing with the latter, Johnston was given a chance with Motherwell earlier this year, and it’s an opportunity he has taken with both hands. Operating as a wing-back, the teenager has been outstanding over the past few months, scoring once and registering two assists in the past 11 games, as the side have pulled clear of the relegation zone.

Such performances have caught the eye, as The Scottish Sun have confirmed that Albion and Norwich both had scouts in attendance to watch the Scotland U21 international in the weekend game against Hibernian. As well as that, Luton and Blackburn also had representatives at Easter Road as Motherwell won 3-1 in the capital.

But, the Championship quartet won’t have an easy run at the player, as it was revealed by Fabrizio Romano last month that clubs across the continent are keeping tabs on Johnston, including Monaco and Udinese.

Will Max Johnston leave in the summer?

Following on from that, you’d have to say that it seems inevitable that Johnston will decide to move elsewhere for the next step of his career. Crucially, his contract at Fir Park expires in the summer, and whilst discussions have taken place with the player over fresh terms, the fact nothing has been signed yet says a lot.

Due to that contract situation, the reality is that Johnston holds all the power here. Whilst Motherwell will be entitled to compensation should any move happen due to the age of their academy graduate, it’s not likely to be a significant sum. Therefore, that’s not going to put any clubs off.

In theory, Johnston can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of Scotland right now, but the plan seems to be for him to finish the season before making any decision on his future. So, all the interested clubs will have time to put their offer to Johnston, who is sure to be at a new club by next season.