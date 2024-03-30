Highlights West Brom's ambition to qualify for European competitions led to the recruitment of high calibre players, including Nicolas Anelka.

Anelka's spell at West Brom turned into a disaster due to controversies, including a controversial goal celebration and allegations of anti-semitism.

Anelka's abrupt termination of contract with West Brom marked the end of a tumultuous period that the club would rather forget.

For a certain generation of fans, West Bromwich Albion were consistently in the Premier League.

They were in the top flight from 2010 until 2018 in their longest spell and had ambitions of trying to push for qualification into the European competitions.

In doing that, the club looked to bring in players of a high calibre that would elevate them to a higher level.

However, some of those signings did not work out, with one in particular ending up as a disaster. That was Nicolas Anelka.

Anelka came to West Brom with a huge pedigree

Anelka had previously been in the Premier League with a number of clubs, having played at a very high level for the majority of his career at club level and also been part of successful France squads on the international scene.

Starting his career in his native France with Paris Saint-Germain, he moved over to England in 1997 with Arsenal. His time with Arsenal was arguably his best in England, as he was named number 29 in the top 50 Greatest Gunners of all-time.

After spells with Real Madrid and PSG again, he rejoined Liverpool on loan in the 01/02 season.

In 2002, he would then move back to the northwest permanently to Manchester City. He would leave again for Fenerbahce in Turkey in 2005, before returning to England again a year later with Bolton Wanderers.

Having impressed at Bolton, he joined Chelsea in 2008 and would spend the next four years at Stamford Bridge, before leaving for China to join Shanghai Shenhua.

A short loan stint at Juventus later and Anelka found himself back in England, joining West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer after leaving Shanghai Shenhua.

Nicolas Anelka's career stats by English club (as per Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Chelsea 184 59 Manchester City 103 45 Arsenal 90 28 Bolton Wanderers 61 23 Liverpool 22 5 West Bromwich Albion 12 2

Anelka’s West Brom spell was disastrous

Upon joining the Baggies in July 2013 on a one-year deal, Anelka stated that he would like to end his career in England, and at West Brom; quite a coup given his career exploits so far.

Things already started looking like they were going wrong within two months of joining. Reports had emerged that Anelka had walked out of training, and planned to retire with immediate effect. However, the club denied these reports.

Things went majorly wrong in December though. He scored his first two goals for the club against West Ham United, and during his goal celebration he performed a quenelle, which was a hand gesture popularised by a comedian friend of his. However, the gesture gained mass criticism, as critics described it as a Nazi salute. Following allegations of anti-semitism, the FA and anti-racism organisations investigated it.

After an FA disciplinary hearing, in February 2014, Anelka was banned for five matches and fined him £80,000.

A month later, Anelka used his social media to say he was terminating his contract with West Brom. Responding to his claim, West Brom said that Anelka had not given them any intention of leaving, before giving him a 14-day notice of termination of his contract due to gross misconduct.

Overall, Anelka’s time at West Brom was nothing short of a disaster. It was one issue after another, concluding with a tale that the club would have wanted to distance themselves from.

A move that Baggies fans and the club alike will not look back on fondly.