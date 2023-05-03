Considering they were rock bottom of the table earlier on in the 2022-23 season under Steve Bruce's management, West Bromwich Albion have done incredibly well to still be in the mix for the Championship play-offs going into the final day of the campaign on Monday.

However, it will take a big, big ask for them to make it into the top six with various results needing to go their way.

Goal difference may come into play for the Baggies if they defeat Swansea City, but they will need a couple of teams to drop points with Coventry City currently three points ahead of them and Millwall two ahead, with Sunderland level on points with Albion on 66 but ahead on goal difference.

Let's look at the latest news coming out of The Hawthorns this week as the club prepare for their trip to South Wales at the start of next week.

Albion are yet to confirm a retained list yet as the season is not over, but one player who will definitely be exiting is Jake Livermore.

West Brom's captain has played 216 times for the club since his arrival in January 2017, but having not played since November 2022, the decision was made that he would depart this summer and he made his way onto the pitch for the final time at home against Norwich on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has no plans to hang up his boots just yet though - he revealed that there are already clubs interested in his services going into next season and he will now sit back and decide where his next move will take him as his three young children want to see him continue his career.

Corberan explains Rogic situation

A somewhat exciting addition when he arrived back in September on a free transfer, Tom Rogic has perhaps failed to hit the heights expected of him at West Brom.

The Australia international had done plenty for Celtic in his time north of the border, and he was expected to add more creativity in the final third for Albion.

Two goals and three assists in 23 games means that Rogic hasn't set the world alight in England, and he's barely even started matches as Carlos Corberan often brings him off the bench in the second half.

There is a reason as to why Rogic has not been starting matches in recent times though, and it stems back to a hamstring problem picked up in March, as Corberan revealed.

The Spaniard has said Rogic can only play around 15 minutes of a match at most due to the after-effects of the problem, and in the last three West Brom matches he has played just a couple of minutes and didn't even make the squad for the Norwich victory.

It's unclear as to whether Rogic will appear against Swansea, and if he doesn't then we may have seen the last of him in a West Brom shirt with his contract set to expire this summer.

Ex-Baggies star Dorrans makes shock move

For the best part of seven years, Graham Dorrans was a maestro in the middle of the park for West Brom and became a regular in the Premier League for the club.

At the age of 35 now though, his playing days are into their final chapter - recently he has plied his trade for the likes of Dundee, Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia and then back to his homeland of Scotland with Dunfermline, but he has dropped significantly down the footballing ladder for his next move.

He has now signed for Johnstone Burgh, a club located in Renfrewshire and who are in the second tier of the West of Scotland Football League - that is seventh tier of the Scottish pyramid.

You can imagine that it is more of a move that is based on locality to his home rather than anything else, but we wish Graham the best of luck in what could be his final club in football!