West Brom, Newcastle, Aston Villa among clubs in pursuit of 14-goal Championship ace

West Bromwich Albion are among a host of clubs interested in signing Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to the Guardian.

Eze is a player in serious demand after an excellent individual campaign for QPR, who finished 13th in the Sky Bet Championship table this term.

The 22-year-old featured in every Championship game for the R’s this season, scoring 14 goals and chipping in with eight assists, too.

The ultimate West Bromwich Albion end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 Did West Brom win more or less matches in the Championship this season than they did last season? More Less

QPR will struggle to hold onto Eze this summer, though, and with the attacking midfielder’s contract expiring next summer, they could look to cash in this summer rather than lose him for free next year.

According to the Guardian, West Ham are prepared to step up their interest in Eze, with David Moyes said to be an admirer of the player who is reportedly valued at a price of £20m.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and newly-promoted West Brom are also said to be keen on signing Eze this summer, though, with many sides after his signature.

Eze scored in the 2-2 draw with West Brom a week ago – a result that saw the Baggies secure a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

The Verdict

Eze is a quality player and I think he could do better than a move to West Brom to be honest.

It’s no wonder that the likes of West Ham and Newcastle want him because he’d fit seamlessly into their line-ups, but I think he would cut it for a top-half team.

West Brom need a bit of creativity in their midfield, though, especially if they are unable to sign Grady Diangana and Filip Krovinovic after impressive loan spells at the Hawthorns this term.