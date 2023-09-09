Pundit Carlton Palmer believes strengthening the defence should be a priority for West Bromwich Albion after head coach Carlos Corberan hinted that the club could enter the free agent market.

Corberan's ability to do business in the transfer window was limited this summer due to the club's financial situation, with just three new players arriving at The Hawthorns.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Baggies and they head into the international break sitting 11th in the table after picking up just seven points from their opening five games.

While Corberan did not directly confirm that Albion would target the free agent market, he did hint that the club could look to strengthen their squad.

"This market is going to be different for everyone in the world," Corberan told Birmingham Live.

The fact that this year there appears new markets, for example Saudi Arabia, and they don't have the same timeline as Europe, it's different. Not just for West Bromwich, but for football, the free players' market is going to be more useful this year than previous years because some things can happen, that nobody expects, in the next two weeks.

"Everyone is talking like Saudi is doing something negative for football - no. They are putting the money in, this is what they're doing. England, in the Premier League, is a competition which is putting in the money. Normally, the best players, when someone can pay for the best players they can achieve the best in the world.

"The only problem, the only difficulty, starts now, but normally for the Premier League clubs than for the Championship clubs. We still have here some players who have played in the Premier League and is a good player, we are still going to have the same challenge to beat those difficulties that can appear.

"When someone comes for a good player and you can only add free players...this summer the free players were important at the beginning and they're going to be important now the window has closed - for teams in the Premier League, the top league in Spain, in clubs where this market has more focus and interest."

Carlton Palmer's message for Carlos Corberan

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes the Baggies need reinforcements across the pitch, but he says Corberan should focus on bringing in defensive additions.

"Carlos Corberan has stated that West Bromwich Albion will be looking at the free agent market," Palmer said.

"We all know West Brom are tight for money and have had to sell players to balance the books, that's the way it's been, they've had to let players go to be able to bring players in.

"I think West Brom need to strengthen in all areas, they need reinforcements at the back, in midfield and up front, but particularly defensively for me after conceding 10 goals in five games, that is a concern so early on in the season."

What positions should West Brom look to strengthen in the free agent market?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer on this one.

Albion have depth in the attacking areas with the likes of Maja, Sarmiento, Jed Wallace, John Swift, Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante and they are well stocked in midfield, so defence should be the priority.

The Baggies' rise up the table last season under Corberan was built on a solid defensive foundation, so as Palmer says, it will be a worry for the Spaniard to see his side conceding regularly in the early weeks of the season.

It was a huge blow for Albion to lose Dara O'Shea to Burnley in the summer and it is incredibly tough to replace a player of his quality, especially in the free agent market, but Corberan's men could benefit from reinforcements at the back.