West Bromwich Albion will look to maintain a promotion push back to the Premier League at the third attempt.

The Baggies have had their fortunes transformed since the arrival of Carlos Corberan in October last year, with the Spaniard taking the Black Country outfit from the foot of the second tier table to play-off contention last campaign.

Albion continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term under the former Huddersfield Town coach, with the West Brom supporters dreaming of top-flight football once again despite concerning off-field issues.

With a lack of investment coming into the club from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, the Baggies had to prioritise outgoings this season to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional cash secured from the American-based company in November.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Retired Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Permanent Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Retired Permanent Mo Faal Walsall Loan Caleb Taylor Bolton Loan Rayhaan Tulloch Released Permanent

Further exits could follow from The Hawthorns this summer, with a number of West Brom players’ contracts set to expire after the end of this season.

Two of these players are Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre, who have both been first-team mainstays and contributed significantly to Albion’s promotion contending campaign so far.

The Baggies should be doing all they can to convince the duo to agree new deals ahead of next term, despite Don Goodman’s recent comments about the saga.

Sky Sports pundit Goodman has had his say on Mowatt and Kipre’s contract situation, insisting the pair won’t find many better options out there than the Baggies.

Speaking to West Brom News, Goodman said: “With the greatest of respect to either of them, they’re not going to get a better club than West Bromwich Albion in the summer, even on a free.

“I think this is the peak, the limit, of their playing powers. In both cases, they weren’t first-team regulars that long ago but have come into the fold and done well.

“Having said all that, I don’t think there is a club in a better position of getting into the Premier League than West Brom. They won’t get a better club. How it would look in terms of them renegotiating their deals, I don’t know. It’s all down to money.

“But I think they’d both probably favour staying at West Brom rather than leaving in the summer when their contracts are up.”

Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre stats this season

As mentioned previously, Mowatt and Kipre have been key components to the success Albion have had this season so far under Corberan, with both featuring significantly in blue and white shirts.

Former Barnsley midfielder Mowatt returned to B71 after a short loan stint at Middlesbrough, where he helped the Teesside outfit reach the play-offs last campaign.

After working with Corberan for the first time, the 28-year-old has made 28 appearances in the heart of Albion’s midfield, recording a goal against Preston North End in September last year, while registering three assists against Boro, Cardiff City and, most recently, Ipswich Town.

Kipre was another returning loanee, who contributed towards Cardiff City retaining their second-tier status last season, playing 42 times for the Bluebirds.

He has continued his consistent run of game time, arriving back to the Black Country, playing 29 times and netting in a home meeting with Middlesbrough in the fourth game of the campaign.

The Ivorian has been a colossus in the Baggies backline alongside partner Kyle Bartley and is playing his best football for the club since he arrived from Wigan Athletic back in September 2020.

West Brom should do all they can to keep duo

Goodman’s comments surrounding Mowatt and Kipre may well be correct, but the duo have been outstanding in their respective roles and deserve all the plaudits for such a positive influence in Corberan’s system.

If the Baggies were to lose the duo on free transfers, it would be a bitter blow given the clubs’ current financial situation, as Albion won’t be able to attract a similar quality of player with such limited resources available.

With this in mind, West Brom should keep giving the pair significant minutes to keep them happy and allow them to develop their games even further, in order to make it likelier that they sign new deals in the short-term future.

With how much Mowatt and Kipre have improved in such a short timeframe under Corberan, you would imagine they would jump at the opportunity to keep working with the Spaniard after he helped them resurrect their Albion careers.