West Brom remain in the hunt for a Championship play-off spot in what is set to be an exciting end to the second-tier season in regards to the top-six places.

As things stand, the Baggies sit five points and three places adrift of Millwall in sixth place, however, they do possess a game in hand on all of their play-off chasing rivals.

Naturally, the Midlands club's recruitment team will be scanning the market with next season in mind as they will be targeting to grow even stronger for a potential Premier League return or automatic promotion chase in the Championship.

One player that has emerged on their radar is Stoke City's left-sided defender Morgan Fox, who is set to see his contract at the Bet 365 Stadium expire when the summer window opens its doors for business.

As per an exclusive Football League World report, the Baggies, as well as second-tier rivals Sunderland and Coventry City, are monitoring the defender's situation ahead of a possible summer move.

Whilst the 29-year-old has been impressive and would offer Corberan with defensive versatility, as he is able to operate as a full back and as a left-sided centre-back, West Brom should prioritise a move for a more youthful centre-back who has an incredibly high ceiling in Derby County's Eiran Cashin.

The 21-year-old central defender has been fantastic for the Rams this season, showing ability of the higher-level throughout the campaign thus far.

Cashin is a player that should be targeted regardless of whether or not promotion to the Premier League is achieved but you would think if Derby remain in League One, then there will be lots of clubs in for the Irishman.

Physically imposing and an athletic central defensive option, he is also confident and composed with the ball at his feet, with quality left-footed centre-backs being in short supply across the EFL and even into the Premier League somewhat.

Not only does a move for Cashin make sense from a playing style and suitability perspective, but coming with huge resale value, there is also potential for the Baggies generating huge profit in the future if they were to sell him.

Erik Pieters will see his Baggies contract expire in the summer, and whilst the Baggies may look to extend his Hawthorns stay, Cashin is ready for a higher-level move now and could develop exponentially if a move to a club like West Brom comes to fruition.