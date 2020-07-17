‘West Brom need to be in the mix’ – Journalist reveals Grady Diangana update: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Joseph Masi has suggested that West Ham could be open to letting Grady Diangana leave the club on loan again next season, leaving the door open for West Brom to make a move.

Diangana has spent this season on loan in the Championship with West Brom, and the 22-year-old has impressed, scoring seven goals and registering six assists.

The Sun have recently linked Everton, Newcastle, Ajax and Celtic with moves for Diangana, though, with West Brom also reportedly keen to acquire his services on a permanent basis.

But speaking on the Baggies Broadcast, Masi said: “They held talks with West Ham about keeping him for next season as well on loan.”

“Obviously that deal wasn’t done, but they weren’t put off, and from what I gather, West Ham basically said to them, ‘if you get up, we would be interested in sending Diangana back out on loan to you because we’d like him to play regularly in the Premier League for a year before coming back to us’.”

“There was that indication from West Ham that they would be open, potentially, to letting Diangana come back on loan or definitely sending Diangana out on loan to a Premier League side next season.”

Alfie Burns

If there’s a deal to be done there you’ve got to say that West Brom need to be in the mix for that.

Whilst West Ham might be open to it, money talks and as interest grows in the attacker, surely someone is going to throw down a permanent bid that will be too good to turn down.

Diangana is an exceptional player and does deserve Premier League football, whether that’s with West Brom, West Ham or somebody else.

You can understand West Ham’s thinking if they want to loan him out and give him a year elsewhere in the Premier League, but, ultimately, I’d be astonished if a permanent bid didn’t come in for him.

Ned Holmes

Definitely.

Diangana has been fantastic for the Baggies this term and formed an integral part of the attacking unit that has helped them move close to Premier League promotion.

He is a dynamic and electric winger, and a player that can create something out of nothing – West Brom should be looking to bring him back whatever division they’re playing in.

Unless they’re looking to use them in their own squad, West Ham would surely be open to sending the winger back to a club where he has had such success this term.

You’d imagine, given how he seems to have settled this term, the 22-year-old would be keen as well.

George Harbey

Diangana would be an excellent acquisition for West Brom on loan.

Slaven Bilic will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, but he will also be looking to keep the core of his squad together.

Diangana has been such an important player for the Baggies this season and has simply excelled in the Championship, scoring so many goals and contributed to so many assists.

He’s still young and has plenty of potential, and even though Albion would want to have him for good, to sign him on loan for another year would be a coup.