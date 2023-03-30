West Brom remain in the hunt for a Championship play-off spot and currently sit five points off Millwall in sixth spot, whilst the Baggies possess a game in hand on the Lions.

Interestingly enough, the Midlands club welcome the Lions to The Hawthorns this coming weekend and will be striving to close the gap and bolster their chances of success.

Naturally, West Brom's recruitment team will be keeping a close eye to the market and will be drafting a list of targets for if promotion is achieved, and if they remain a Championship club.

One player that may be targeted if they return to the top-flight during the concluding stages of this second-tier season is Sam Johnstone, who enjoyed four years with the Midlands outfit and only departed last summer.

As per a report from The Sun at the weekend, Johnstone will come into West Brom's and Sheffield United's thinking if either, or secure promotion back to the Premier League, with the 30-year-old currently in a deputy position at Crystal Palace.

That acts as one reason as to why a move for Johnstone should be avoided, as he has nearly gone a full season with very limited minutes, in fact, he has not played a single league minutes for the Eagles since his arrival.

His only two appearances came in the EFL Cup and he has struggled to pave his way towards more regular game time at Selhurst Park.

The lack of game time, combined with the fact that the aforementioned report suggests that Johnstone would cost around the £5-6 million mark, makes a potential move for the experienced shot-stopper a rather strange one, especially when considering that he left the Baggies as a free agent in the summer.

Perhaps adding a goalkeeper with Premier League experience would be a good idea in the summer, given that Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths are still relatively youthful options, particularly the latter, however, at the price that is being quoted, there will be better options out there than the 30-year-old.

You would think that Palmer is of the ability already to at least contend for a place in the Premier League, whilst Griffiths is progressing at an exciting rate and is one of the country's brightest goalkeeping prospects.

They may be in need of expereince in the summer, however, that is not to say that they will not have faith in Palmer or Griffiths.