West Brom are currently in the play-off places after 15 games, but a recent downturn in their form has caused worries for supporters.

One win in their last seven games and only four goals scored is a troublesome sight for Carlos Corberan's side. It is clear that the side need to be more clinical in front of goal, and none more so than first-choice striker Josh Maja.

Maja is enjoying a decent season overall, having scored more than a goal every other game as the league's current second top scorer with nine strikes.

However, as shown by the statistics, he has missed nine big chances, leading to a recent drop-off in the team's goalscoring exploits and probably denying him a place at the top of the goalscoring charts. Needing to get back on track, Maja will have to find his eye for goal again if West Brom are to realise their pre-season ambitions of promotion.

Josh Maja has started the season well for West Brom

Although he has missed nine big chances so far, there can be no denying that Maja has had a fantastic start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign. The striker is top of all charts on virtually every shooting stat.

Josh Maja statistics, via FotMob (13/11) Goals 9 xG (Expected Goals) 8.25 xGOT (Expected Goals on Target) 8.59 Shots 34 Shots on Target 14

With nine league goals thus far, Maja's actual goal output is mirroring his xG and xGOT, and he is roughly converting one of every four shots he has on goal.

However, it is evident that the statistics do not show the full story. Maja has converted only three times in his last nine games, with his early season form somewhat carrying the positive numbers - he scored a hat-trick in the opening day win over QPR, for example.

West Brom are clearly creating a lot of chances for their striker. Maja has managed 34 shots already, but he has got to start putting them away more frequently if his side are to end their dry spell in front of goal.

Maja's nine big chances missed is the third most in the league, behind Josh Sargent (10) and Elijah Adebayo (12). With four 0-0 draws in their last seven games, Carlos Corberan will be exasperated by this wasteful play. The Baggies could have easily converted these goalless draws into three-point hauls with that touch more cutting edge.

West Brom need Josh Maja's goals to seal promotion

West Brom occupy a play-off spot with 25 points from their opening 15 games. Six points behind top of the league Sunderland, they are by no means unable to mount a title charge, should their form pick up. However, with 16 goals scored, and nine goals conceded, it has become abundantly clear that the Midlands side's issue is at the top of the pitch.

Averaging barely more than one goal per game will not be enough to secure a play-off position at the end of the season. League leaders Sunderland have already managed to find the net 25 times, with Leeds and Watford on 24 and 23 respectively.

West Brom's xG is 19.3, and they have created 28 big chances, which is more than second place Sheffield United, who have 16.9 and 24 respectively. The side are clearly not underperforming in terms of creation, it is merely the finishing touch which eludes them.

Whether this is due to bad luck, excellent goalkeeping or poor finishing is irrelevant, as the fact of the matter is that the Baggies have got to start to scoring goals if they want to cement themselves as potential title contenders. A No.9 consistently burying at least 50% more of the big chances he has created would go a long way.

With nine goals already, Maja has the potential to lift the lid on the Baggies' season. He may be missing chances, but the important point is that he is in the right place at the right time to receive them.

More composure to begin putting these chances away with more regularity, will mean West Brom's draws will be converted into wins, a play-off place is more secure and a promotion tilt is very much on the cards. It all goes hand in hand.