West Bromwich Albion should turn to one of their summer recruits to provide a new lease of life into their attack.

The Baggies have shown glimpses of attacking quality so far this season but ultimately lacked consistency at both ends of the pitch to deliver the results.

An opening weekend defeat to Blackburn Rovers in a 2-1 affair continued Albion's poor defensive return from the end of last season, keeping just one clean sheet in their last eight games and conceding 14 goals in that time.

EFL Cup exit away to Stoke City quickly followed before a welcomed return to the Hawthorns, beating Swansea City 3-2 despite leading three goals to the good shortly after the hour mark.

A 1-1 draw at Elland Road meant a first point on the travels while continuing their winning home form with a 4-2 win over strugglers Middlesbrough.

A recent defeat to Huddersfield Town in the Black Country, however, not only compounded their defensive woes but also Albion's lack of creativity and poise in front of goal at times. Josh Maja's injury-time miss allowing the Terriers to capitalise straight down the other end through Jack Rudoni.

As such, a tinkering of tactics and personnel could be the way forward for Carlos Corberán with a young star waiting in the wings for his first start.

Who is Jeremy Sarmiento?

A product of both Benfica and Charlton Athletic's academy, the 21-year-old signed for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 with the Seagulls an established outfit in the Premier League.

The Ecuadorian international went on to make his EFL Cup debut in September of the same year, a 20-minute cameo in a 2-0 win against Swansea City.

The tricky winger went on to play five times in the top flight, starting once as the Seagulls secured a ninth-place finish.

Game time, while still sporadic, slightly improved last season with nine Premier League appearances but the likes of Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Facundo Buonanotte and Julio Enciso preventing a serious runout in the starting eleven.

The youngster is now enjoying his first loan move away from the south coast, and he will be hoping to establish himself as a first-team regular in the near future.

What would Sarmiento bring to the West Brom side?

A long-term injury has meant West Brom have needed to be careful in their integration of the young talent as to not aggravate any further concerns.

As a result, his impact has been limited, making six appearances all off the bench with a varying degree of minutes.

That is not to say the winger has not left his mark on the team, his dazzling footwork to beat his man and draw fouls from opposition defenders at will has been a useful asset, particularly when seeing out games.

It is what he can do in the final third, however, which is why he has been brought in - drawing in defenders in the dying moments against Middlesbrough before breaking into space inside the area, Alex Mowatt slipping the ball through to the Ecuadorian who curled the ball into the top-right corner to secure all three points in divine style.

His fearless approach in taking on defenders is different to any of the other Albion attackers, barring the return Grady Diangana who has shown such skill on occasion. Clearly looking to impress, a chance to prove his worth from the off is the next step with Albion seemingly devoid of ideas in the final third on more than one occasion, particularly in their last meeting with Huddersfield.

In such moments, a player who can create or deliver a goal out of nothing is worth more than anything while it is certain to get the Hawthorns faithful on his side with his silky dribbling and attacking approach capturing the imagination.

Who would make way for Sarmiento?

Naturally, if Sarmiento is to be introduced into the starting picture, someone must step aside.

Corberán's recent shift to a back three has seen Matt Phillips and Darnell Furlong deployed in the wing-back slots while John Swift and Jed Wallace have taken up similar positions further up the pitch.

The former has shown glimpses of his attacking brilliance in recent weeks with three goals in his last four games. Back-to-back goals from open play have been well-worked finishes too, a darting effort finding the top corner past Seny Dieng against Boro while the former Reading man coolly slotted the ball home to level the scores last weekend with a perfectly-timed run in behind the Huddersfield defence.

Wallace, however, has failed to hit the level of performances expected from the new captain in recent months with his output in the final third limited.

The 29-year-old is yet to score this season with one assist for Matt Phillips' consolation goal against Blackburn. His standout attribute, crossing, has been lacking this campaign with the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante and previously Matt Phillips not suited to capitalising on his aerial creativity.

Sarmiento, meanwhile, offers a more dynamic, direct approach, taking on defenders with pace as he roams the attack, picking the ball up in tight spaces and drawing fouls for his team.

Not missing a game last season, a break from the starting picture may be the best course of action for Wallace to allow him to recapture his sterling form he demonstrated in the first six months at the club. His leadership qualities will still be crucial while in the meantime Sarmiento has the chance to take centre stage to impress for both West Brom and his parent club.