Naturally, expectations will be high once again at West Brom and Carlos Corberan will be hoping that he can deliver promotion to the Premier League.

The Baggies took their fight to secure a play-off spot to the final day, however, an eventual defeat at Swansea City meant that they finished the Championship campaign in ninth spot and three points shy of Sunderland in sixth.

The West Brom hierarchy and the club's recruitment department will be looking towards the opening of the summer transfer window and will be putting together plans to ensure they are as competitive as can be come early August.

Who should West Brom be casting eyes over this summer?

The Baggies will be wanting to strengthen their options in multiple positions this summer and it will be interesting to see how they actually approach the upcoming window with a few contract situations also in need of sorting out.

Looking at their current midfield options, one player that would certainly help bolster Corberan's middle of the park options is Peterborough United's Jack Taylor, who has been enjoying a fine season.

The athletic midfield operator has proven to be vitally important thus far and can still play a further part to try and get his Peterborough side back to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

A move for Taylor would likely prove more difficult and more expensive if Posh achieve promotion, but ultimately, he should be considered regardless of what division Peterborough are in come the end of this play-off campaign.

Why would Jack Taylor represent a good signing at West Brom?

Taylor is a real athlete and he is a different kind of midfielder to what West Brom have going into the summer and then into next season.

Possessing power, speed and a good turn of direction, Taylor is fantastic in a pressing system and he also has the tenacity that is needed in the Championship.

Scoring nine goals and providing six assists in League One this season, the Peterborough man certainly delivered in the final third, and the Baggies could do with more goals from deeper and more central positions.

Looking at the 4-2-3-1 system that Corberan has deployed for much of the 2022/23 campaign, Taylor is a player that can thrive as part of the deeper midfield two, or in the central role that support the striker.

Taylor is of Championship quality and has the required abilities to make a difference at the top end of the division, whilst his versatility adds to the notion that his addition at The Hawthorns would be a good one.