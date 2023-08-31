Highlights West Bromwich Albion should resist selling Brandon Thomas-Asante, as he has proven himself as a capable striker and an important part of the team.

It’s been a long, hard summer for West Bromwich Albion, as the club has struggled in the transfer market.

So far, the club has only been able to bring in two new players, as their off-field issues have meant the budget for Carlos Corberan hasn’t been there.

The Baggies have let several first-team players go in this transfer window, with Dara O’Shea being the most noticeable, along with Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Karlan Grant.

The Midlands club will be hoping that in what remains of this transfer window, the focus can be on what players they could possibly bring in rather than let go.

However, that may not be the case, as forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has emerged as a target for a Championship rival.

What is the latest on Brandon Thomas-Asante’s future at West Brom?

Thomas-Asante only joined the Baggies on the final day of last summer, signing for a hefty price tag from League Two side Salford City.

Since then, the striker has gone on to make 39 appearances in all competitions for West Brom, scoring 12 goals in that time, including two in three league games this season.

The young striker is seen as an important member of Corberan’s squad, but the club’s resolve could be about to be tested.

According to Sky Sports, Stoke City have had a £2 million bid rejected for Thomas-Asante and are now considering a fresh offer.

The 24-year-old is also attracting interest from elsewhere, with Darren Witcoop reporting that the Potters could return with a bid of £2.5 million.

It seems as the 11p.m. deadline gets ever closer, West Brom’s resolve on their striker is going to be severely tested.

Why should West Brom not sell Brandon Thomas-Asante amid Stoke City interest?

Of course, West Brom have not had the summer they would have wished for, so that means they are left with a core group from last season.

Therefore, Thomas-Asante is a main part of that team, and it is essential, given the club’s situation and where we are in the transfer window, that they remain strong and resist any temptation to sell their striker.

Thomas-Asante is only 24, but he has shown in his first 12 months at the club that he can play at this level and, more importantly, can be the forward who leads the line and scores the goals for the Baggies.

Last season was his first taste of Championship football, and his all-round performances will have surprised many, including West Brom fans.

The forward netted seven times, but he also showed other attributes that make him important for West Brom and why Stoke have taken notice.

He averaged 1.8 shots per game last season, as he isn’t afraid of taking opportunities when they come to him. He also averaged 0.8 dribbles, as he is a forward who has the ability to take players on and be a threat in the box, as per WhoScored.com.

The forward didn’t get much involved with the passing side of things, but in his average of 9.8 passes per game, Thomas-Asante collected 0.5 key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

The 24-year-old is nowhere near being the finished article, but there are signs that he has all the attributes to continue growing.

The Baggies are not gifted with options at the top end of the pitch, so it seems silly that West Brom would consider selling the player, given they would need to find a suitable replacement so late on.

Furthermore, they would be improving a direct rival, and while they would get a decent profit on the player, it is the type of departure that could upset Corberan, and depending on how their business goes in the final few days, he could potentially walk over this exit.

If West Brom are to have any chance of getting into the play-offs, then they need to keep hold of Thomas-Asante beyond Friday’s deadline.