Despite their precarious off-field situation, West Bromwich Albion and head coach Carlos Corberan are doing their best to make things better on the pitch.

And as they currently sit seventh in the Championship standings, it is fair to say that the Baggies are doing a good job of keeping their supporters happy in difficult circumstances.

With finances tight at The Hawthorns and owner Guochuan Lai wanting to sell up, West Brom did not spend a penny in transfer fees over the summer, with just three signings made to bolster the squad.

And that situation has meant recalls for some previously unfancied players by other managers, including the likes of Alex Mowatt and also towering centre-back Cedric Kipre, who has really made an impression over the course of the first third of the 2023-24 season.

What is Cedric Kipre's current West Brom contract situation?

Taking advantage of Wigan's unfortunate off-field situation following their relegation to League One, West Brom snapped up Kipre for around the £1 million mark, and at the time he signed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns.

For most of his time in the Midlands, it has seemed as though Albion would not have a need to really extend his deal beyond the initial time period - the Ivorian never got a look-in in the Premier League though in his debut season and was subsequently loaned out to Belgian outfit Charleroi.

Kipre had a period of time in the first-team under Valerien Ismael in 2021-22 following relegation to the Championship, but when Steve Bruce arrived to replace the Frenchman in the dugout, it looked to be the premature end of the defender's career at West Brom.

A solid enough season at Cardiff City though last year, coupled with Corberan's inability to really make many moves in the transfer market, saw Kipre handed a clean slate by the Spaniard in pre-season, and he well and truly took his chance.

Kipre has started in all but one Championship match so far this season, proving how important he is to their current success, and unless he gets injured then he's likely to keep his place in the starting 11 for the foreseeable future.

Cedric Kipre's Championship Stats 2023-24 as per Whoscored Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 0 Clean Sheets 7 Tackles Per Game 1.9 Interceptions Per Game 1.4 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 Clearances Per Game 3.9 Blocks Per Game 0.8 Pass Success % 85.6

Turning 27 in early December, Kipre should really be coming into the peak years of his career now, and it only took a manager who had confidence in him to start getting the best out of his abilities.

What should West Brom be offering Cedric Kipre?

With his contract expiring at the end of June 2024, it is now vital that West Brom use whatever funds they have at their disposal to get Kipre tied down to a new deal as soon as possible.

A takeover should be completed within the next couple of months and that is all well and good and will give Corberan more freedom to spend you'd think, but because of Kipre's contract situation, as of now he can go and talk to clubs from overseas in January in regards to a pre-contract agreement.

Tying him down to a new deal before that would eliminate that possibility, and he's also very much deserving of that extension as well.

A new three-year deal wouldn't be the worst idea in the world, which would take Kipre up until 2027 at the club and also until he's 30 years of age - it's perhaps the least he deserves and whilst he is performing how he is, the Ivorian will hold significant value if he has a number of years left on his contract.