West Brom are aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Carlos Corberan’s side are in the mix for a play-off place in this first half of the campaign, but face stiff competition from a number of big sides.

The likes of Sunderland, Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United will all have the same ambition going into 2025.

This means the January transfer window could prove a key part of the season, as it offers these clubs a chance to make improvements to their first team squad.

West Brom will no doubt be casting their eyes across the game to find talent that can aid their chances of a top two spot.

Here we look at two players that the Championship side should be sending scouts to watch ahead of the winter market.

Player Current club Contract expiration Kwame Poku Peterborough United June 2025 Kasey McAteer Leicester City June 2028

Kwame Poku

West Brom have struggled with creativity this year, with the likes of John Swift underwhelming with his performances.

Given the attacking midfielder is also out of contract in 2025, the club will need to be looking to make improvements in this area regardless of if he was firing on all cylinders.

Someone that could prove a shrewd signing is Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku.

The playmaker has made an excellent start to the new League One season, and looks ready to make the jump up to the Championship.

It has been reported by the Peterborough Telegraph that it could cost between £6 and 7 million to convince the Posh to cash in.

That might just be worth considering for the Baggies, and Poku is certainly someone the club should be scouting as a January option.

The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength in the last 12 months or so, and could become a very valuable player in the future if he can maintain this positive trajectory.

West Brom getting their hands on him midway through this season could be crucial to sustaining a promotion push, particularly given how strong of a threat he’s proven in front of goal in League One.

Kasey McAteer

One concern West Brom will have this January is the possibility that Tom Fellows could depart the club.

The winger has been a key figure for the Baggies, but it has been reported by Alan Nixon that he is attracting interest from Everton.

It would be a huge blow to the club to lose someone of his importance, meaning it will be crucial for the Baggies to have this in mind when planning for the winter market.

While the Toffees’ financial position is uncertain, someone like Kasey McAteer could prove a worthwhile replacement if they’re able to tempt the Championship side into a sale.

McAteer is a like-for-like replacement with great experience at this level, proving himself as a part of Leicester City’s promotion campaign last year.

The 23-year-old is still young and has room to continue improving, and has already shown what he can contribute in the Championship.

He bagged six goals from 23 appearances for the Foxes, but has struggled to play a role for them in the top flight.

If a replacement for Fellows is needed, then West Brom could do a lot worse than looking at McAteer.