West Bromwich Albion remain in a healthy position inside the top six after coming from behind to draw with Hull City this past weekend.

The Baggies battled back to secure an important point on the road, as Darnell Furlong cancelled out Fabio Carvalho’s powerful strike.

The result leaves Carlos Corberan’s outfit with a four-point cushion inside the play-off places ahead of seventh-placed Norwich City, with Albion entertaining another promotion rival in Coventry City this coming Friday evening.

One of the key components to Corberan’s system is holding midfielder Okay Yokuslu, who linked back up at The Hawthorns permanently in the summer of 2022 after an impressive loan stint when they were a Premier League over a year prior.

The former Türkiye international, who was last capped in 2021, will be keen to make his mark again in the top-flight as he enters the latter stages of his career, and if that doesn’t happen next season with Albion, then there is the potential for him to exit the Midlands at the end of the campaign.

Okay Yokuslu's stats this season

Yokuslu has been vitally important to Albion’s impressive defensive record this term.

Playing in the number six role, the 29-year-old has offered defensive stability with his excellent reading of the game and protected the backline with his deep positioning, allowing his midfield partner Alex Mowatt to have a more attack-minded role.

Yokuslu boasts an impressive number of defensive stats from the 33 second tier contests he’s featured in.

According to FOTMOB, Yokuslu has made 1,196 successful passes, which equates to an 87.6% pass accuracy, winning 151 duals and 62 aerial duals, as well as making an outstanding 178 recoveries.

In addition, the midfielder has made 41 interceptions and won 29 tackles with some dogged displays this season.

Okay Yokuslu's 2023/24 Championship Statistics Matches Played 33 Starts 30 Minutes Played 2397 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass Accuracy % 87.6 Recoveries 178 Chances Created 10 Tackles won 29 Duels won 151 Interceptions 41 Stats correct as of February 26, 2024 - as per FOTMOB

Yokuslu’s stats all across the board prove how important he’s been in West Brom competing for promotion this season, and he’s asserted himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the division after growing and learning under Corberan.

Past Turkish interest in Okay Yokuslu may resurface

After having such a consistent campaign, it would be no surprise to see Yokuslu linked away from The Hawthorns this summer, with the midfielder certainly possessing the quality to play at a higher level like he has done in the past.

Within the last year, Yokuslu has been linked with a move back to his native country Turkey, with giants Galatasaray keen on swooping in for the 29-year-old last summer.

In more recent developments, Turkish outlet Sports Digitale reported that Trabzonspor were vying for Yokuslu’s signature during the January transfer window, but claimed any deal is likely to be completed this summer.

Yokuslu is no stranger to Trabzonspor, having previously spent three years there between 2015 and 2018, during which time he scored 10 goals and provided seven assists from 106 games.

During the summer, Yokuslu will enter the final 12 months of his current deal, which is sure to fuel more transfer speculation around one of the fan favourites at The Hawthorns.

West Brom must fear Okay Yokuslu summer transfer if promotion isn’t achieved

Yokuslu has proven to the Albion faithful in the past that he can perform at the highest levels, emerging as a standout performer under Sam Allardyce in the 2020-21 Premier League season despite relegation back down to the Championship.

The opportunity to move back to Turkey would allow Yokuslu to feature in some of the most elite competitions and against the best players, with spots in the UEFA Europa League, the Conference League or Champions League starting line-ups a distinct possibility.

It could also enhance his chances of returning to the Turkish national team, with Yokuslu not featuring for his country since September 2021.

To stop the temptation, Albion must secure their place back in the Premier League this season if they want to keep Yokuslu for the long-term future, as the midfielder will be desperate to showcase his talents on the biggest of stages once again.

If promotion fails to materialise, it’s hard to see the anchorman wanting to complete another season of second tier football, which could prove to be devastating for the Baggies in the years ahead.