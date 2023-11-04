Highlights West Brom's 2-0 victory over Coventry City has propelled them to fifth in the Championship table, largely thanks to goals from Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Diangana's impressive performances and goal-scoring ability make it crucial for West Brom to keep hold of him, particularly with Leeds United reportedly showing interest.

Diangana's statistics highlight his impact on the team, ranking highly in goals, expected goals, dribbles per 90, and big chances created. Losing him would be a significant blow to West Brom's creativity and promotion hopes.

Following Monday night's 2-0 victory over midlands rivals Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion are now up to fifth in the Championship table.

Goals from Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante secured the Baggies' second away win of the season.

Diangana has now scored in two consecutive matches which is just part of the reason why West Brom must keep hold of their star man when the January transfer window swings open.

Leeds United were reportedly interested in the former West Ham man over the summer.

Should Leeds come calling again in January, it is imperative that West Brom keep hold of Diangana.

Simply put, West Brom could wave goodbye to any promotion hopes if they let go of their key player.

The ace was the first to pounce as Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson spilled the ball into the six yard box.

This is just one example of Diangana's match winning traits.

His movement off the ball is very intelligent, and he could have bagged a braceon Monday night had Thomas-Asante chose to square the ball to him late on .

Diangana's pace and trickery on the ball means he has the ability to spearhead West Brom's counter-attacks and he did that to great effect against Coventry.

The Baggies had just 35% possession last night but Diangana's dribbling ability meant they were a constant threat on the break.

Diangana also has the ability to turn Championship defenders inside out, and his tormenting dribble against QPR last week saw him brought down by Jimmy Dunne who consequently received a red card as Albion were awarded a penalty.

Thomas-Asante dispatched the penalty to give West Brom the lead.

The former West Ham man also tucked home the Baggies' second goal that night as he found bags of space in the box.

Now that the winger has scored in the league on two occasions, only John Swift and Brandon Thomas-Asante have netted more times for West Brom this Championship season.

Diangana has the second best shots per 90 ratio at his club, meanwhile he has created the highest number of big chances this season alongside former Millwall man Jed Wallace.

The winger also sits top of West Bromwich Albion's expected goal rankings despite the fact he has only appeared in nine matches this season, earning just six starts.

In these matches he has scored two goals and made one assist.

With more games under his belt, Diangana's goal output looks set to increase.

What do Grady Diangana's key Championship statistics look like?

Grady Diangana stat *All stats from Fotmob* WBA Rank Goals 2 3rd Assists 1 8th Expected Goals 2.1 2nd Expected Assists 0.6 8th Dribbles per 90 2.8 2nd Big chances created 3 1st=

From these statistics, it is blatantly obvious that he is a very dangerous player.

Carlos Corberan's side would lose so much of their creative spark if they let this star go.

It would be especially unwise to let Diangana sign for West Brom to offload an asset to a promotion rival in Leeds United, if Farke's side do renew their interest in the new year.

With key fixtures against the likes of Hull City and Ipswich Town up ahead, an in-form Diangana could be the difference maker.

In the 2019/20 Championship season which is his best season to date, the former West Ham man amassed 8 goals and six assists for the Baggies.

If he maintains this current trajectory, he could better those figures with ease.

Albion must retain the services of their star man otherwise they will be in an uphill battle to maintain their top six status.