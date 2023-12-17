Highlights West Brom must prioritize keeping Grady Diangana and ignore any interest from other clubs. He has the potential to be a key player in their promotion campaign.

West Bromwich Albion aim to continue their rise up the Championship table despite ongoing off-field issues.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has transformed Albion’s fortunes since arriving to The Hawthorns hotseat last October, taking the Black Country outfit from the foot of the second tier table to play-off contention last campaign, with a surge in form on home soil a key factor to their success.

The Baggies continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term, with Corberan managing to get the best out of his current group of players despite challenging circumstances.

With a lack of investment coming into the club from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, the Baggies were forced to take out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional funds secured from the American-based company in November.

Due to this, Albion were able to recruit just three players to the West Midlands this summer, with Corberan unable to stamp full authority over the playing squad so far during his tenure.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

With the January transfer window looming, there will be an opportunity to add further depth and quality to the group but there will be a fear of significant outgoings coming first to fund any potential move.

Here at Football League World, we outline two transfer scenarios West Brom must avoid heading into the new year.

Selling Grady Diangana

The first goal West Brom must achieve out of the January window is keeping hold of Grady Diangana.

The former West Ham academy graduate dazzled the Albion faithful in his initial spell at the club back in the 2019/20 season, with eight goals and six assists contributing to automatic promotion back to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic.

The 25-year-old joined the Baggies permanently the following campaign but failed to hit similar heights with just one goal registered as Albion were condemned to relegation back down to the second tier.

Ravaged by injuries during two mid-table finishes in the Championship, the Congolese-born wide man was linked with a move away from The Hawthorns this summer, with Leicester City, Leeds United, Burnley as well as clubs from Saudi Arabia all reportedly holding an interest according to the Express & Star.

This term has seen Diangana revitalised under Corberan, with the winger already equalling his goal involvement tally from last season in 15 fewer matches.

With Diangana becoming an integral first team member again and showing the fire in his belly to succeed, Albion must ignore any interest and keep hold of the winger, who has the potential to become a key component in a promotion winning side if he can maintain his confidence.

Recall Mo Faal

Another area West Brom must address is the forward department, particularly concerning youth prospect Mo Faal, who is currently spending the season with League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers.

The Gambian-born striker is beginning to find his feet in the fourth tier, showcasing the talent he possesses to become a future star in a blue and white shirt.

With Albion forwards Josh Maja and Daryl Dike both experiencing multiple long-term injuries in their Albion careers so far, there may be an opportunity for Faal to work his way into the first team fold at The Hawthorns and compete for a starting spot alongside Brandon Thomas-Asante.

However, West Brom should make sure the 20-year-old sees out his loan period with Rovers, with the Baggies academy graduate still having a lot to learn in his first EFL spell away from the West Midlands.

If Faal was to be recalled, the logical reasoning would be to loan him straight back out to a League One outfit, which would give him the opportunity to make the next step in his career and find out whether his game is up to the third tier standard instead of jumping up two divisions immediately.