Highlights West Bromwich Albion are currently in fifth place in the Championship table, with a chance to end their stay in the second tier this season.

The club has been affected by a potential takeover, impacting their activity in the transfer market.

Defender Zac Ashworth, on loan at Bolton Wanderers, has been performing well, showing improvement and contributing goals and assists.

West Bromwich Albion will hope this is the season that they end their stay in the Championship.

The Baggies have been stuck in the second tier for a few seasons now, but this campaign they could potentially end that, as they sit fifth in the table on 48 points, four clear of seventh-place Coventry City.

On the pitch, things are going well for West Brom and Carlos Corberan, but off it, there has had to be a lot of patience as the club continues to be involved in a potential takeover, which has impacted the club in the transfer market.

During the summer, the club brought in three new players, with two being loan deals and one a free agent.

However, in January, they lost one of those signings, as Jeremy Sarmiento was recalled and sent on loan to Ipswich Town. But the Baggies added during January, as they brought Andreas Weimann, Mikey Johnston, and Callum Marshall to the club on loan.

West Brom have also seen a few players leave the club, with them sending a few of their younger players on loan, one being Zac Ashworth, who joined Bolton Wanderers in the summer.

Zac Ashworth at West Brom

Zac Ashworth is an academy product of West Brom Football Club, with the defender playing for the club youth groups before moving to the under-18s and under-21s.

The 21-year-old has played a host of games in academy football, but while he has progressed into the first team, he hasn’t featured a lot as of yet.

The defender, who’s preferred position is left-back, but he can also operate at centre-back and in midfield, has played six times for the club’s first team.

Zac Ashworth's stats per club (As it stands February 6th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists West Brom U21 30 1 3 West Brom U18 28 3 2 Burton Albion 18 0 1 Bolton Wanderers 18 3 2 West Brom 6 0 0

Those appearances have come in the Championship, FA Cup, and EFL Cup, with his last appearance for the club coming in the FA Cup last season.

Ashworth spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Burton Albion, a loan that saw him feature a lot for the club, in fact, 18 times in the third tier.

The success of the loan caught the attention of Bolton, who signed the defender on a season-long deal during the summer transfer window.

It is a loan that has gone well so far for the player, and therefore, West Brom must be pleased with what’s happening.

West Brom must be enjoying Zac Ashworth’s loan at Bolton

It has taken the defender a bit of time to get going during his time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, with him missing a lot of the club’s games early in the campaign.

So far, Ashworth has played 11 times for the Trotters in the league, with a further seven appearances coming in the cup competitions the club has played in.

Out of those appearances, eight have come as starts for Ashworth, with three of them being in League One. But despite the slow start to his loan and the fact he is in and out of the side, the 21-year-old is starting to hit form for the club.

The defender has got two goals and one assist to his name so far this season, with them coming in the last two games before Cambridge United. Ashworth has a scoring frequency of 166 minutes, which is rather low for a defender, as per SofaScore.com.

Ashworth is averaging 0.2 goals per game, with 0.4 shots per game and 0.4 being on target, so with what he is doing per game and what he has scored, the defender isn’t doing too badly in front of goal.

Meanwhile, in defence, Ashworth is doing what is required of him, as he’s averaging 0.3 interceptions per game and 1.4 tackles per game. The defender isn’t shy of a tackle, with him recovering the ball 1.0 per game, and he has collected 0.8 clearances as well, per SofaScore.com.

As mentioned, the start of the season was frustrating for Ashworth, as he was struggling for minutes and wasn’t even making the matchday squad at times. But the 21-year-old has continued to work hard and is now reaping the rewards, as he looks to have earned his place in the starting XI and is in good form going forward.

West Brom will be pleased with this, as their player is starting to grow and is getting more and more game time, which helps his development. The Baggies will hope this continues, and he returns to the Hawthorns as a much better player in the summer.