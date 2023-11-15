Highlights Tom Fellows has emerged as a promising asset for West Brom, impressing with his skills and consistent end product.

Fellows' improvement is likely a result of his loan spell with Crawley Town in League Two, where he gained valuable experience.

West Brom must secure new ownership quickly to stabilize the club financially and retain Fellows, as he is attracting interest from other Championship clubs.

The emergence of Tom Fellows has given West Bromwich Albion supporters hope that more academy graduates can enter the first-team fold in the near future.

A calf injury to John Swift in Albion’s 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City in early October presented the 20-year-old with an opportunity to impress, and a 17-minute cameo at St Andrews was enough to prove the winger could be a promising asset in the second-tier.

The forward came off the bench last weekend against Southampton for his sixth appearance of the campaign, with his willingness to take on and beat his markers as well as possess a consistent end product creating an optimistic feeling that he can secure a significant number of minutes under Carlos Corberan for the rest of this term.

Fellows has contributed to the Baggies sitting outside the play-offs on goal difference, with 26 points collected from 16 league outings heading into the international break.

His improvement is likely to have stemmed from his loan spell in League Two with Crawley Town, with Fellows notching 40 games under his belt in the fourth-tier as he continues to develop in the early stages of his career.

With Fellows potentially becoming the next rising star in the Championship, numerous clubs are rumoured to be interested in the wide-man but West Brom must tie him down to a long-term contract sooner rather than later.

What is Tom Fellows’ contract situation at West Brom?

One of the main reasons to Fellows being linked with a move away from The Hawthorns is his current contract situation.

Fellows has entered the final year of his current deal with Albion, with this the first term he has represented the Baggies since coming through the youth ranks back in 2021.

Who is being linked with a move for Tom Fellows?

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom are facing a battle to hold onto Fellows amid interest from Championship duo Leicester City and Southampton.

The article also states that prospective buyers of the Baggies have made it a priority to keep hold of the 20-year-old, with the Saints and Foxes monitoring the situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Bundesliga duo Werder Bremen and Augsburg are also said to be keeping an eye on Fellows as per Football Insider.

With multiple clubs interested, a takeover may be crucial in their efforts to keep hold of the versatile youngster with Albion needing to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings over a four-year period. Albion also find themselves with a lack of cash, with controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai currently failing to pay back £10 million worth of loans after taking out that sum during the COVID-19 pandemic for his other businesses.

What should West Brom do next?

The first thing West Brom must do is secure new ownership of the club as quickly as possible to stabilise the club financially. Serious investment and a will for the club to succeed would help tie down Fellows to a new deal along with a number of experienced second-tier players to give themselves the best possible chance of promotion back to the Premier League.

A takeover would ideally need to be completed in January, with a contract agreement stifling any speculation and allowing the 20-year-old to focus firmly on his football as he looks to push himself into a starting spot in Corberan’s outfit.

West Brom most likely hold a position of power with Fellows ideally wanting to make a name for himself at the club he has been with since U10’s level, but the pulling power of Championship heavyweights cannot be ignored amid Albion’s precarious financial issues.

If the Baggies hierarchy is confident a takeover will conclude in the new year, they should do all they can to extend his contract and give him the opportunity of becoming a key component to their promotion-chasing season.