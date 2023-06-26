Carlos Corberan will be hoping he is able to have a strong transfer window in charge of West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies will want to right the wrongs of the 2022/23 season, as they missed out on the play-offs altogether.

This is the first transfer window that will give Corberan the chance to reshape his squad after what was an underwhelming campaign for many of his players.

The Spaniard will be hoping a full pre-season and a summer of incomings and outgoings will be enough to change the fortunes of the club.

However, Corberan’s plans may be affected as the club are reportedly up for sale for around £60 million.

The Spaniard will hope this doesn’t stop them from signing players, with the club recently being linked with a move for Josh Key of Exeter City, a transfer the club should do everything they can to secure.

What is Josh Key’s current situation?

The 23-year-old defender has been with the Grecians since 2015, when they brought him to the club from Torquay United.

He spent three years in the club’s academy before making his debut for Exeter in the EFL Trophy in 2018.

At such a young age, Key didn’t become a regular in the Exeter team straight away, but in the 2020/21 season, the defender played 48 times in all competitions.

He has since continued to be the club’s first choice right back, with him so far playing 148 times for the club and has scored eight times while also providing 13 assists.

The defender has attracted interest from teams higher up the football league pyramid before, and this summer seems no different.

Key will become a free agent at the end of this month, and there is an expectation that he will leave Exeter this summer.

It has been reported by Football Insider, that West Brom, Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City are all in talks about signing Key.

Why West Brom must sign Josh Key this summer

It has been mentioned before that the budget may be tight at the Hawthorns this summer, so the free and loan markets are where they could be looking.

So, with that said, it is crucial the club get this deal over the line before the other teams, as Key would be an excellent addition to this West Brom team.

The Baggies do already have options in the right-back area, but Key would give this team something completely different.

The 23-year-old has shown he has enormous qualities going forward and poses an attacking threat that many defenders don’t have.

Corberan likes his team to be attacking and the full backs to get forward, so there doesn’t seem to be a more ideal signing than Key in this area of the team.

Key would definitely be described as the modern full back, and with him being a free agent, West Brom would be getting a player through the door that you could argue should be playing in the Championship for nothing.

Key could help bring a different dimension to this West Brom team and provide an attacking source that the club has lacked for years.

If they did get this deal over the line, they would also be stopping two fellow Championship teams from signing the defender.