It promises to be an exciting summer for West Bromwich Albion, regardless of whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not.

The past few transfer windows have been tough for the Baggies, with previous owner Guochuan Lai not putting in any money, meaning Carlos Corberan has been searching for free transfers and loan deals to improve the squad. Plus, any individuals that did arrive were likely to be on a relatively modest wage.

Pleasingly for Albion, Shilen Patel’s arrival should give the boss more freedom in the market, and it will be intriguing to see what sort of business they can get done under the new regime.

West Brom should target John Lundstram

It’s a difficult time for recruitment teams up and down the country, as many clubs don’t know what division they will be in next season, yet they must also try to plan ahead - and Albion fall into that category.

However, one player who could fit the bill for West Brom in either division is Rangers midfielder John Lundstram.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at Ibrox in the summer, and it has been claimed that he is stalling on a new deal, so Albion must try to capitalise on that.

At his best, Lundstram is a very good player, and given his qualities, he could thrive under the guidance of Corberan.

The ex-Sheffield United man may not grab the headlines with goals and assists, but anyone who has seen him play for Rangers recognises that he is their driving force in the middle of the park.

He will put his foot in, he plays with intensity and he is a real leader for the Glasgow outfit.

Tactically, he understands what’s expected from a defensive midfielder, as he positions himself well to stop danger, and he brings a physicality that allows him to mix it with the best.

There have been many ups and downs for Lundstram for Rangers over the years, but it’s no coincidence that many of his better performances have come on the bigger stage.

In particular, he has excelled in Europe, where Rangers are often the underdog, and he thrives on that, doing the hard yards, winning the ball back and being a real leader when the side may come under pressure.

His defensive discipline, and the odd important goal in fairness, was key to big nights for the club against the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Braga and RB Leipzig to name just a few.

John Lundstram’s future

Ultimately, the player has put himself in a position where he can decide his next move, and the appeal of staying at Rangers is obvious.

There’s a real chance of winning the league this season, and that will bring guaranteed Champions League football.

John Lundstram's Rangers career so far (Transfermarkt) Season Appearances League position Scottish Cup League Cup Europe 2021/22 48 2nd Winners Semi-Final Europa League Runners-Up 2022/23 52 2nd Semi-Final Runners-Up Champions League Group Stage 2023/24 (as of March 14th) 43 1st Semi-Final (vs Hearts) Winners Europa League L16

Yet, there’s no denying that playing for either side in Glasgow is intense, and Lundstram may feel he has achieved all he can north of the border.

So, returning to England could be on the cards, and West Brom would be the ideal club for him to get the game time he will want, and it would be a coup for the Baggies to get him on a free.

No matter what league Albion are in, this summer is going to be about adding a bit of quality to the ranks, and Lundstram would fit the bill, as he seems ideally suited to Corberan’s style.