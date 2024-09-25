West Brom’s brilliant start to the new Championship season should come as no surprise, but it could come at a cost.

Carlos Corberan has done excellent work at the Hawthorns in his near two years at the helm, but his results could start attracting unwanted attention from clubs like their bitter rivals Wolves.

It has been reported by Football Insider that the Spaniard has a release clause in his Baggies contract that is worth just £2 million.

In the grand scheme of things, £2 million is a relatively cheap price to pay for a coach that has built up an impressive CV in English football over the last few years, one that any Premier League club could easily afford.

West Brom sit top of the Championship table in these early stages, and will be aiming to maintain their top two place under Corberan, as long as they can even hold onto him.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom - as of September 25th record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 91 44 19 28 48.35

Wolves could be ideal next step for Corberan

A potential move to the Premier League mid-season, or at least interest, could well be on the cards for Corberan if West Brom’s excellent results continue.

The Midlands outfit have earned 16 points from a possible 18, and sit top of the table by one point after six games.

Meanwhile, there are currently six sides in the Premier League without a win after the first five games.

Of those six clubs, Wolves, are bottom and look most likely to potentially make a sudden change in manager in a bid to turn around their fortune, with Football Insider reporting that Gary O’Neil is under pressure to deliver immediate results.

Related West Brom: Carlos Corberan reveals update on Daryl Dike situation Daryl Dike has been out of action for West Brom since February

O’Neil has done well with West Brom’s rivals since taking over in August 2023, guiding the team to a 14th place finish in 23/24.

But if poor results continue, then Wolves won’t hesitate to make a change, especially if their Premier League survival is believed to be under genuine threat.

West Brom should be keeping a very close eye on that situation, as Corberan could be one of the first names that the top flight club chase if they do opt for a change, given his pragmatic style could well suit the top-flight, and it would be difficult for the 41-year-old to turn down an opportunity of that size.

This would be a real threat to the Baggies’ promotion hopes, and their chances of keeping Corberan would be at the mercy of this meagre £2 million release clause.

West Brom must act to stave off Corberan threat

Corberan is an exciting young coach, who has good style awareness, mixing an attractive and aggressive brand of football with a sometimes more conservative approach, depending on his squad and the situation his side are playing in. He is inspired by his time as an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa.

He quickly earned the support of West Brom’s fans, even as the team finished ninth in his first season at the club.

Losing him would be a huge blow for the new owners at the Hawthorns, who must act now in order to stave off any potential threat of an imminent exit.

A move to Wolves would be especially difficult for supporters to swallow, given the history and rivalry between the two clubs.

Another new contract offer with a pay increase that removes, or substantially increases, his release clause is the most obvious solution they can take to try and ease their departure concerns.

Otherwise, his exit could be a massive step backwards for West Brom’s chances of fighting for promotion this season.