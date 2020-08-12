West Brom move for 24-goal man played down

West Bromwich Albion chasing a deal for Lawrence Shankland has been played down by Dundee United boss, Micky Mellon.

Shankland was in exceptional form for Dundee last season, scoring 24 goals in only 26 league appearances, firing the club back into the top-tier.

Naturally, the impressive form of the 25-year-old north of the border has gathered speculation that a move to England could be on the horizon.

However, Mellon has moved to play down any move to Premier League-bound West Brom.

As quoted by the Express and Star, the new Dundee boss said of potential bids for his striker: “None.

“Nothing will be done here unless it’s a case of making Dundee United better.”

For Slaven Bilic and West Brom, they are looking ahead to a Premier League return.

As preparations for that return to the top-flight continue, the Baggies will be on the lookout for a new striker as they look to find a player to complement an array of midfield talent.

Hal Robson-Kanu, Kenneth Zohore and Charlie Austin were all involved in 2019/20, but the latter was the club’s top scorer with only 11 goals to his name.

The Verdict

A striker has to be a priority for West Brom this summer, with Bilic’s current options simply not good enough for the Premier League.

Shankland is an interesting option; yes, he’s done well in the Scottish second-tier, but the Premier League is a different ball game.

Whether he’d be right for West Brom is up for debate and whoever Bilic chooses, West Brom have to be careful.

Thoughts? Let us know!