West Brom move ahead of Spurs in transfer pursuit, advanced talks underway

West Bromwich Albion are in advanced talks to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney, according to Football Insider.

Deeney’s future at Vicarage Road looks uncertain, with Watford reportedly open to bidding farewell to the experienced forward this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Deeney has scored 133 goals in 398 appearances for the Hornets, but now looks set to leave the club with less than a day to go until Watford kickstart their Championship campaign.#

Both Tottenham Hotspur and West Brom have been linked with Deeney, but Albion look to be at the front of the queue in the race to land the striker.

According to Football Insider, West Brom are in advanced talks with Watford over the signing of Deeney, and they have made progress in agreeing the terms of a deal next week.

Deeney was at Walsall as a young boy before his move to Watford, so a return to the West Midlands could be an appealing one for the 32-year-old.

The Verdict

This could be a move that suits both Deeney and West Brom.

Deeney is from the West Midlands, and a move back to where he’s from would be a great one at his age.

West Brom need a type of player like Deeney up front. He is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and netted 10 goals last term, and he is a leader who will be beneficial in their hunt for survival.