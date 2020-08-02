West Brom monitoring experienced figure ahead of Premier League return

West Brom are considering making a move for David Marshall as boss Slaven Bilic looks to bring in a keeper to challenge number one Sam Johnstone.

Albion secured promotion back to the Premier League on a dramatic final day of the Championship last month and it’s sure to signal the start of a busy summer as the squad needs to be strengthened, with strong competition for Johnstone something the manager wants.

And, The Sun have claimed that Wigan stopper Marshall is a target, although they are also keeping tabs on Joe Hart and Swansea’s Steven-Andreas Benda.

However, bringing Marshall to the club may be relatively straightforward, with the Latics well-documented issues meaning that they won’t be in a position to keep the 35-year-old.

Should a deal materialise, the Baggies would be signing someone who has experience of playing at the highest level, with Marshall having previously played in the top-flight for Cardiff City and Hull, whilst he has featured in the Champions League with Celtic and won 33 caps for Scotland.

The verdict

It’s clear that Albion want another keeper and you’d have to say they could do a lot worse than Marshall.

Whilst Wigan were relegated, that was because of off-field issues and they were actually very strong defensively, with the keeper impressing along with his defence.

Of course, Marshall would be easily available and brings experience, so he ticks the boxes as the perfect number two should West Brom push through with a move and he would hope to challenge Johnstone for the starting spot in the team.

