West Brom monitoring 10-goal striker ahead of Premier League return

West Brom have a ‘long-standing’ interest in Watford’s Troy Deeney and could make a move for the striker this summer, although agreeing a fee could be an issue.

The target man has been a key figure for the Hornets over the years but their relegation from the Premier League last month has put his long-term future in doubt.

Despite Watford’s struggles, Deeney did hit an impressive ten goals in the campaign, so top-flight interest in the 32-year-old is expected.

And, The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley confirmed that Albion have been monitoring Deeney as Slaven Bilic looks to strengthen his squad.

However, the update adds that the Baggies will be reluctant to spend big on the former Walsall man considering his age and that the club want to reduce the average age of the squad on the whole.

Nevertheless, bringing in a new number nine is sure to be a priority for West Brom as Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore have all failed to convince in the past year, with the latter expected to be sold.

The verdict

It’s clear that Albion need a new striker and Deeney would be a good signing in the sense that he has proven himself in the Premier League and is a leader.

Having said that, his performances were poor at stages of last season and he will command a decent salary, which is before you talk about the fee Watford will want.

So, it has to make sense for Albion financially as they will be sensible with their money this summer.

