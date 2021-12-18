West Brom monitor 4-goal Championship man to solve problem position ahead of January transfer window

West Brom are keeping tabs on Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow as they look to bring in a new attacker during the January transfer window.

Valerien Ismael’s men have had a good season so far, with the Baggies currently third in the table and in the mix for automatic promotion.

However, scoring goals has been a major problem in the campaign, which was highlighted last night as Albion were held to a goalless draw at the Tykes where they spurned several good opportunities.

Therefore, a new number nine is seen as a priority in the New Year and The Athletic have revealed that Woodrow is a target.

Even though the 27-year-old has only managed four goals in the league this season, he impressed under Ismael at Oakwell last year, where he scored 13 times as the Yorkshire side overachieved by finishing in the play-off places.

So, he is a player the Albion boss knows very well and he could be tempted to move to The Hawthorns considering Barnsley’s struggles, whilst he is about to enter the final 18 months of his deal with the club.

The verdict

Last night summed up West Brom’s problems right now. The team didn’t play well in all honesty, but they still should have easily scored two or three but they were wasteful in front of goal.

With that in mind, everyone connected to the club recognises they need a new attacker next month. Some will argue that Woodrow’s underwhelming in the sense that his goal record is poor this season.

But, he is someone Ismael knows and he has done well in the Championship over the years, so he could be able to make an instant impact to help Albion’s promotion push.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.