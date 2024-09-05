Wrexham AFC left it until the last minute to try and bring in a striker yet again during the summer transfer window this year.

Despite being stung by their failed late bid to sign Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town in 2023, it was not until transfer deadline day that Phil Parkinson secured the signing of Mo Faal from Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion.

The Red Dragons were linked to a huge list of forwards during the window, including Sheffield Wednesday target man Michael Smith after their interest was revealed by Football Insider.

However, they ultimately pinned their hopes on Gambian-born Faal, who joined for an undisclosed fee after signing a three-year contract in North Wales, as per the club's official website.

Here FLW looks at why the 21-year-old has all the right attributes to help the club's push for an ambitious third successive promotion.

Modou Faal senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists West Brom 3 1 0 Hereford 4 1 0 Telford United 6 0 0 AFC Fylde 16 10 2 Doncaster Rovers 33 9 1 Walsall 20 6 1 Stats Correct As Of 5th September 2024

Faal has key ingredients for success after breakout season

Faal is a player who proved himself to be a talented marksman during loan spells with Doncaster Rovers and Walsall in League Two last season.

He scored 13 times in 45 appearances for Donny and the Saddlers; only 29 of which were starts.

It followed a positive loan spell at AFC Fylde during the previous campaign, where he bagged ten goals in 16 matches in the National League North.

While Faal made just three senior appearances for West Brom, he netted in their 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup last month.

And the young prospect’s performances in the fourth tier last term mean he is well-prepared to kick on in League One with Wrexham.

Whilst still quite raw, Faal’s physical attributes make him ideally suited to Phil Parkinson’s system, which relies on having a strong number nine to fight for the ball up front.

His aerial threat will also prove useful, as Wrexham will know after he scored a header for Doncaster during a 2-1 defeat for Rovers at the Racecourse last season.

Competition required for Ollie Palmer

Ollie Palmer has been a key component in the Red Dragons' successive promotions from the National League and League Two, providing the perfect foil in attack alongside talisman Paul Mullin.

However, at the age of 32, there has long been a need for a young understudy to challenge him for his starting place.

Former Southend United man Sam Dalby did not quite make the grade, despite initially impressing after joining Wrexham in August 2022.

He has now been sent out on a season-long loan to Scottish Premiership side Dundee United, with fellow strikers Billy Waters and Jake Bickerstaff heading to National League clubs Halifax Town and Altrincham respectively.

Ex-Premier League forward Steven Fletcher offers another option for Parkinson, but the 37-year-old is mostly brought on to make an impact from the bench these days.

While Palmer has been in good form so far this campaign, the Wrexham manager was urgently in need of a player like Faal to compete with him and potentially take his place in the starting XI.

Parkinson 'delighted' by young striker's arrival

On signing for the North Wales side, Faal told the club's official website: “I have had a smile on my face since I've been here. I’m excited and thoroughly buzzing to be here - I can’t wait to get started.

“I think everyone in the football world now knows just how big of a club this is, and where it wants to be.”

Faal's excitement was also matched by Parkinson, who said he was "delighted" to secure the player's signature.

The striker is a hot young prospect whose progression in the last couple of seasons means he has all the key ingredients to succeed at Wrexham.

And for Parkinson, he could be the final piece of the puzzle as the Red Dragons battle for yet another promotion.