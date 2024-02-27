West Bromwich Albion are competing for promotion back to the Premier League this year.

Carlos Corberan has earned plenty of plaudits for his work as manager of the Baggies, with the team sitting fifth in the Championship table.

The gap to the chasing pack outside of the play-off places is four points, with 12 games remaining in the league.

Albion have performed well this season despite off-field issues taking centre stage, with Guochuan Lai’s ownership under scrutiny.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for frustrated supporters, with an agreement reached with the Patel family over the sale of 87.8 percent of the club’s shares.

Amid these on and off-field stories, here we look at the latest news surrounding West Brom…

Snodgrass gives Johnston verdict

Speaking to Sky Sports, Robert Snodgrass has given his verdict on West Brom’s potential pursuit of a permanent deal for Mikey Johnston.

The winger is currently on loan from Celtic, having arrived at the end of the January window, and he has so far made a positive impact in Corberan’s side.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think him just stepping away from Celtic was the best thing for Mikey Johnston,” said Snodgrass.

“He wasn’t getting a lot of game time, he wasn’t getting the chance to express his talent.

“He’s played [six] games and he’s got two goals in his last three.

“No matter what he did at Celtic, I always felt as though he was going to be replaced.

“They had some great wingers there as you saw last season and they signed the boy Kuhn and I think that was his time really to try and move and I think he knew that.

“Going to West Brom with a manager that wants him to express himself, I think you saw with his goal midweek, the way he cuts inside and bends it into the far corner.

“That’s Mikey Johnston, I wasn’t getting to see that at Celtic so he’s definitely done the right thing.”

Finance expert discusses takeover situation

It has been revealed that Lai has agreed a bonus structure as part of his agreement with the Patel family to sell his stake in the club.

It is believed that the businessman will receive £10 million for each year the team spends back in the Premier League, up to five years, with the bonus only active for a finite amount of time.

Finance expert Dan Plumley has claimed this was a sensible business move from Lai in order to extract extra value from his sale of West Brom.

“It’s smart,” he said, via West Brom News.

“These people are businessmen, and when you strip out all of the emotion from it, they are looking at the financial decisions and obviously, he has invested a huge amount of money in the club, and it did not work out the way he perhaps hoped but we’ve seen him act like a businessman and that’s part of the reason why some of the fans have been upset at what he has done.

“I’m not surprised to see, if that is true, a clause like that in there.

“It is a smart play because if you look at the money West Brom could earn from promotion, and we know the TV domestically has rolled through and you have the international rights to follow so we’re still in that ballpark of promotion being worth £100 million to £120 million minimum and a £10 million payout of that per year is relatively small in the grand scheme of things.”

Sam Allardyce regret

Sam Allardyce has revealed his regret at joining West Brom as manager during the 2020-21 campaign.

The former England boss was hired in December 2020, but he was unable to keep the club in the Premier League, citing the pandemic-based restrictions as an issue he struggled to handle.

"If I'd had my time all over again, I wouldn't have taken the job, because the restrictions were so big on West Brom particularly," said Allardyce, via Birmingham Live.

"The facilities were small - because of that, the scope of being able to give the players information and stuff like that.

"You couldn't have a team meeting altogether, because there wasn't a room big enough with Covid restrictions to have one. You were trying to have two separate meetings.

“It wasn't as effective as addressing your players all at once.

“Then there were lots of long term effects on some of the players of Covid.

“Even though they were over it from an infection point of view, from a physical and mental point of view they weren't over it.”