West Brom midfielder secures League One transfer move

West Bromwich Albion have allowed young midfielder Quevin Castro to join League One outfit Burton Albion on a season-long loan deal.

The Baggies have allowed the 21-year-old to continue his development in senior football instead of heading back to the under-23’s for the 2022-23 campaign, with the signing of John Swift pushing the youngster down the pecking order.

Castro arrived at The Hawthorns last summer, having impressed on trial in pre-season with the Midlands club.

The Portuguese midfielder had also been on trial with Chelsea and Arsenal prior to his move to Albion, with his previous club being non-league Suffolk outfit Bury Town.

In his debut campaign with West Brom, Castro featured just three times for the club at senior level, including twice in the Championship.

The majority of his appearances came for the under-23’s in the Premier League 2 competition, where he played 15 times, scoring three goals.

He will now spend the entirety of next season under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s wing at the Brewers, adding another option to their engine room.

The Verdict

It was always unlikely that Castro was going to be a part of West Brom’s first-team squad next season – especially in an important capacity.

More development is needed for the 21-year-old, and he should get plenty of opportunities at Burton to impress next season.

Playing senior football as opposed to being in the under-23’s will serve much better for the Portuguese playmaker’s progress, providing he stays fit of course.

In a year’s time, the Baggies can see how Castro has gotten on and he could be ready for first-team football – but let’s wait and see on that one.