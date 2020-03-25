West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira shares message amid current crisis

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira has taken to Twitter to urge his followers to stay at home during the ongoing health crisis.

The 23-year-old, who was initially signed on a season-long loan deal by the Baggies last summer from Sporting Lisbon, was set to join the club on a permanent basis earlier this month for a fee reported to be in the region of £8.25m by triggering an appearance clause in his contract.

However, West Brom’s scheduled clash with Birmingham City was postponed by the English Football League who have since suspended action until April 30th.

As a result of this decision, the Baggies will now have to wait until their showdown with Queens Park Rangers in May to complete a move for Pereira.

Since joining West Brom, the Brazilian has set the Championship alight with his stunning attacking displays.

As well as providing an astonishing total of 16 assists for his team-mates, Pereira has also scored six goals in the second-tier which has allowed the Baggies to mount a serious challenge for promotion.

Currently second in the Championship standings, West Brom will be determined to secure a return to the top-flight by delivering the goods in the remaining nine league games.

Reflecting on the ongoing crisis on Twitter, Pereira shared a video with the caption: “Stay at home, Corona out.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the crisis is currently having a devastating impact across the world, Pereira’s message ought to be taken seriously as the last thing anyone wants to see is an escalation over the coming weeks.

When West Brom are eventually given the green-light to restart their season, it would not be at all surprising if the midfielder ends up guiding them to a top-two finish.

A stand-out performer at this level, Pereira unquestionably possesses all the ingredients needed to thrive in the Premier League.

Therefore, if West Brom do seal promotion to the top-flight, he could potentially help the club reach new heights.