West Brom midfielder makes claim about new system

Alex Mowatt has discussed the change of system under Steve Bruce at West Brom.

West Brom drew on Saturday afternoon, with a 93rd minute equaliser from Adam Reach salvaged a point for the Baggies.

Mowatt did not have his best game since arriving at the club in the summer.

The midfielder is still struggling to adapt to the new manager, with Bruce having been appointed in early February.

For a player who can be so influential on the pitch, he was very quiet on Saturday which has led to questions over his suitability to Bruce’s style of play.

Mowatt has spoken about the game and was disappointed with the team’s first half display but was confident that it is just a matter of time before everything clicks.

“When a new gaffer comes in it takes time when they change how you play,” said Mowatt, via Birmingham Live.

“I think first-half we didn’t do what the gaffer wanted. We didn’t get our foot on the ball.

“Second-half was better. But the Fulham game was a lot better. We need to keep going.”

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-West Brom players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 255 appearances, 15 goals in that time and currently plays for West Ham United Martin Olsson Marcus Olsson Craig Dawson Jonas Olsson

“I think it’s easier for the back lads because they have played in a similar way for most of the season. I think we are better in that shape.”

West Brom went behind twice in a 2-2 draw with Nigel Pearson’s side.

Karlan Grant equalised from the penalty spot in the 68th minute but Bristol City took the lead once again with only five minutes remaining through Andreas Weimann.

But it was Reach’s goal the secured a result from the game for the Baggies.

The result has left Bruce’s men 12th in the Championship table going into the international break.

The gap to the play-off places is now seven points with eight games left this season.

Up next for West Brom is a trip to Birmingham City on April 3.

The Verdict

Mowatt came to West Brom with Valerien Ismael in the summer from Barnsley.

That would’ve smoothed his transition to a new club having worked alongside the same manager at both clubs.

But now under Bruce he is having to learn a new way of playing with his teammates.

It will take time for him to click as it has done with the rest of the team.