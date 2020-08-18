West Brom midfielder drawing significant interest

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field is drawing plenty of interest from elsewhere with his short-term future unclear, according to the Express & Star.

Field joined Championship side Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan last summer and impressed for the Addicks.

The 22-year-old midfielder made 18 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s men and the Valley outfit looked a more resolute side with him in it.

His short-term future is unclear as West Brom prepare for a return to the Premier League but it appears he won’t be short of suitors should the Baggies look to loan him out.

According to the Express & Star, Field is keen to stay at the Hawthorns and play for his boyhood club in the top flight next term but is aware that it may not be easy to force his way into the squad.

It is understood that the 22-year-old will likely be battling with Rekeem Harper with the final midfield slot in Slaven Bilic’s Premier League squad.

The report claims that Field is not short of potential summer suitors, with plenty of clubs interested in a move.

The midfielder is a product of the West Brom academy system and already has 40 senior appearances for the Midlands club under his belt.

The Verdict

Field was excellent for Charlton last season but the Baggies are very well stocked in midfield, particularly with the club understood to be in talks to bring back Filip Krovinovic.

Another loan move, particularly to one in the top half of the Championship could be a smart move for the Baggies and help the 22-year-old continue his development with regular first-team football.

That said, I would absolutely understand if Bilic wanted to keep him around the senior squad because I do think he could contribute at top-flight level.