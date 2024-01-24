Highlights Trabzonspor are interested in signing West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

Any move would come in the summer, when the 29-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his contract at The Hawthorns.

Yokuslu previously spent three years at Trabzonspor between 2015 and 2018, making over 100 appearances for the Turkish club.

That's according to a report from Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, who do however say that the Super Lig side will only make an attempt to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

Yokuslu now in his second spell with West Brom

Initially, Yokuslu joined West Brom on loan from Celta Vigo in the 2021 January transfer window, and went on to make 16 appearances for the Baggies.

However, despite some impressive individual performances, the midfielder was unable to prevent the Midlands club suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Yokuslu then returned to West Brom in the summer of 2022, signing on a permanent deal following the expiration of his contract with Celta.

In total, the 29-year-old has made 85 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies, scoring four goals and providing one assist in that time.

Now it seems as though there is a chance that the midfielder could be on the move once again, come the end of this season.

Trabzonspor considering reunion with West Brom man

According to this latest update from Turkey, Trabzonspor are considering the possibility of an attempt to sign Yokuslu.

However, it is claimed that it is already clear that the midfielder will see out the season at The Hawthorns, meaning any move would come in the summer.

Yokuslu is no stranger to Trabzonspor, having previously spent three years there between 2015 and 2018, during which time he scored ten goals and provided seven assists in 106 games.

Okay Yokuslu Club Career Record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Altay SK 35 4 0 Kayserispor 111 8 5 Trabzonspor 106 10 7 Celta Vigo 81 2 2 West Brom 85 4 1 Getafe 11 0 0 As of 24th January 2024

The midfielder's current contract with West Brom, is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season in around 18 month's time.

That means he would be entering the final 12 months of his contract at The Hawthorns in the summer, which could make that transfer window the Baggies' last chance to cash in on him.

As things stand, Trabzonspor sit third in the Turkish top-flight standings, although they are 17 points adrift of the two teams at the top of the table - Fenerbahce and Galatsaray.

West Brom chasing Premier League return

For their part, West Brom are looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since Yokuslu's original loan spell with the club.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit fifth in the Championship table with 45 points from 28 league games this season, meaning they are well in contention for a play-off place.

For now though, their focus will be on a Black Country derby with local rivals Wolves in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Interest in Yokuslu puts more pressure on West Brom

You get the feeling that Trabzonspor's interest in Yokuslu makes winning promotion even more important for West Brom this season.

The 29-year-old is a key player for the Baggies, and one who they will surely not want to lose on the cheap.

Securing a return to the Premier League and giving him the opportunity of playing in one of the world's top five leagues could be their best chance of retaining his services, and agreeing a new contract that ensures they can demand an even bigger fee for him.

That could also be vital given the club's precarious financial situation, meaning you feel success is essential for West Brom for a number of reasons, in the next few months.