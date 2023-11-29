Highlights West Brom may regret loaning Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City, as his impressive performances could lead to a permanent transfer.

West Brom have earned themselves a firm place in the promotion conversation following Saturday night's win over Ipswich Town, but following Taylor Gardner-Hickman's worldie for Bristol City on the weekend, the Baggies may live to regret the transfer deal they made with the Robins.

At Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon, Liam Manning's side defeated Middlesbrough 3-2 with goals from the aforementioned Gardner-Hickman, Tommy Conway and Mark Sykes.

Gardner-Hickman's strike was certainly the pick of the bunch as the man on loan from West Brom cut inside from the left wing, and unleashed a curling shot from outside the box which found the back of the net via the crossbar.

The Ashton Gate faithful could barely believe what they had just seen, as the 21-year-old demonstrated the ability he has in abundance.

This win over top six hopefuls Middlesbrough puts the Robins in the play-off chasing pack, and if young talents such as Gardner-Hickman continue to click under new boss, Manning, then anything is possible for the West Country outfit.

Why West Brom may regret Bristol City agreement

Gardner-Hickman left the Hawthorns to join the Robins on a season-long loan at the beginning of the campaign, but there is a possibility that he may stay in Bristol on a permanent basis due to the option to buy clause inserted in his loan contract.

It was reported by Birmingham Live that the Robins could buy Gardner-Hickman for a fee of £1.3m at the end of the current deal, something which the Baggies may go on to regret.

His strike on Saturday exhibited his talents, and still aged just 21, there is nothing to suggest that Gardner-Hickman will not go on to become an even better player.

Even if the Baggies earn promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since their relegation in 2021, the young midfielder may well be a player Corberan would like among his ranks in the long-term, even if that meant loaning him out again upon promotion.

At the very least, if Albion are willing to let such a good young player depart the club, they should have demanded a fee of more than £1.3 million which, in the modern market, is cheap for such a talent.

Furthermore, in loaning the star to the Robins, the Baggies may well have inadvertently gifted a fellow play-off chaser with an asset.

Although the sacking of Nigel Pearson was undeniably controversial, and harsh in the eyes of many, the performance against Middlesbrough may demonstrate that Manning is beginning to get the best out of the club's youthful contingent.

Gardner-Hickman, of course, is still a youngster, while youth academy graduate Conway scored from the penalty spot in Saturday's win.

Where is best for Gardner-Hickman?

Possibly Bristol City.

At the beginning of the campaign, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan clearly did not want the midfielder, and Saturday's wonder-goal demonstrates that the starlet is thoroughly enjoying his time at Ashton Gate, in an environment where he is clearly able to express himself.

Manning is a young manager who is good at working with young players, as shown by his work at Oxford United with players such as Stanley Mills and Fin Stevens, who both produced strong performances in League One this campaign, prior to the manager's departure.

However, it is worth noting that prior to his loan move to the Robins, Gardner-Hickman did make 60 senior appearances for Albion, so perhaps all is not lost in terms of a future at the Baggies, if for some strange reason, that attractive clause isn't activated.