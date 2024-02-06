Highlights West Bromwich Albion may regret sending Caleb Taylor on loan, as he has shown promise and could have been a regular in their first team.

The aging central defensive options at West Brom raise concerns about depth, and Taylor's departure could leave them short in that position.

Carlos Corberan should utilize his entire squad to ensure they have strength in depth for the playoff race and to keep key players like Kyle Bartley fresh.

West Bromwich Albion allowed Caleb Taylor to complete a deadline day loan move to Bolton Wanderers.

Taylor, 21, went straight into Ian Evatt's starting XI as the Trotters drew 1-1 with promotion rivals Barnsley at The Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Albion loanee was substituted in the 68th minute, however, Evatt confirmed after the match the centre-back was withdrawn due to cramp.

“Caleb was just cramp,” he said (via the Bolton News).

“He has had a hectic week, not knowing which club he was going to play for, coming up here, playing for a day, but there is no problem."

West Brom may regret Caleb Taylor decision

With just three Championship appearances, Taylor needed the chance to play first-team football.

The odd substitute outing isn't the sort of experience needed to continue his development. Having previously been out on loan with Cheltenham, Bolton seems like the logical next step.

Caleb Taylor career statistics, as per transfermarkt Club Matches West Bromwich Albion 9 Cheltenham Town 49 West Brom under-21s 33 Bolton Wanderers 1

However, for the Baggies, sending Taylor out on loan could well turn out to be a mistake.

The 21-year-old impressed during his season-long stint with The Robins and could have been ready to become a regular within Carlos Corberan's first-team plans - particularly when assessing Albion's current central defensive options.

West Brom could be short of central defenders

Corberan's defensive options are certainly ageing.

Apart from 27-year-old Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley (32), Erik Pieters (35), Semi Ajayi (30) are all entering the latter stages of their careers.

Kipre and Bartley have been the Spaniard's go-to pairing, with the former starting all but one of the Baggies' 29 Championship fixtures.

35-year-old Pieters and the sparingly-used Ajayi represent Albion's back-up options. Taking into account the age of West Brom's central defenders, it feels like somewhat of a risk letting Taylor depart.

Bartley and Pieters aren't getting any younger and, if injury sets in, the Baggies could find themselves in a difficult situation.

Ajayi, who hasn't been a regular starter could be thrust in to join Kipre at the heart of Corberan's defence.

Carlos Corberan must use all of his West Brom squad

As previously alluded to, Corberan must utilise all of his squad.

The play-off race is beginning to heat up and any slip-up will be immediately punished.

Injuries and poor form will undoubtedly play a part, which could see the clubs with strength in depth succeed come the end of the campaign.

For West Brom, giving the likes of Bartley a rest will be vital.

The 32-year-old's revival since Corberan's arrival has been remarkable, with the former Swansea man probably the Baggies' first name on the team sheet.

Keeping him fresh for West Brom's final set of fixtures could be the difference between finishing the right side of the dotted line and someone of Taylor's calibre could have deputised well.

With the 21-year-old's departure now confirmed, the least Albion can hope for is an extended run of games for Evatt's side in what's shaping up to be an automatic promotion push.