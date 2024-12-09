Throughout the years, West Bromwich Albion have made some terrific signings to have them fighting for survival in the Premier League or battling towards the top end of the Championship.

Over that time, the Baggies have gained promotion from the second tier back to the top flight three times, while surviving 12 campaigns in the Premier League, including an eight-year-long stay from 2010-2018.

Many talented footballers have graced The Hawthorns and shown their quality to keep Albion among the best sides in English football and the world, so Football League World takes a look at West Brom’s best six signings made over the last 20 years.

Peter Odemwingie

Former Nigerian international Odemwingie bounced around Europe during the early stages of his career, featuring for the likes of La Louvière, Lille and Lokomotiv Moscow before settling with the Baggies ahead of the 2010/11 campaign.

Odemwingie was an instant hit with the Albion faithful, showing an extremely clinical edge to net the winner in an opening day victory at The Hawthorns over Sunderland.

As a natural number nine who knew where the goal was, the now 43-year-old marked his debut term with 15 goals and nine assists from 32 league games, breaking the club record at the time for most goals in a Premier League season, although loanee Romelu Lukaku would go on to overtake him with 17 strikes two seasons later.

In two more terms, Odemwingie would go on to be the Baggies’ all-time record goalscorer in the top flight with 30 strikes, and despite some controversial moments about moving away from the club, fully justified the £2.5 million transfer fee spent on the forward.

Gareth McAuley

When Gareth McAuley rocked up to The Hawthorns on a free transfer from Ipswich Town at the age of 31, not many Albion fans could have expected the impact he would make at the heart of the backline.

Largely playing in the EFL before making his first jump to the Premier League, the Northern Irish man cemented himself as a first-team mainstay in the Black Country during a six-year stint, making over 200 appearances and significantly involved in Albion’s tremendous stay in the top flight.

Gareth McAuley - West Brom league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2011-12 32 2 2012-13 36 3 2013-14 32 2 2014-15 24 1 2015-16 34 1 2016-17 36 6 2017-18 9 (5) 0

With his reliable and dogged nature at the back, McAuley was such a dangerous threat from set pieces, particularly under the Tony Pulis regime, even becoming Albion’s second-highest scorer during the 2016/17 season.

As an old-fashioned central defender willing to put his head or foot anywhere to get the ball, McAuley certainly delivered the goods whenever called upon and it turned out to be masterstroke business conducted by the club.

Kevin Phillips

Phillips will always be a hero whenever he turns up at The Hawthorns, with a memorable two-year spell in blue and white after joining from local rivals Aston Villa in 2006.

Joining at the age of 32, Phillips would secure 16 strikes and seven assists from 36 second tier appearances in his debut season, before netting 22 times the following term, including three hat-tricks, to help secure Albion the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League under Tony Mowbray.

This prompted Albion to offer him a new one-year contract extension, but Phillips turned it down in favour of a move to Birmingham City.

In all competitions, the star-studded striker registered 46 goals and 16 assists from 81 games, adored by the Baggies crowd to this day for his contributions.

Chris Brunt

A modern-day icon in the West Midlands, Brunt was a key cog of Albion's side for more than a decade, scoring the all-important goal in the club's 2007/08 Championship promotion push to clinch a return to the Premier League.

Remembered fondly for his terrific ability in dead-ball situations and his versatility, the Northern Ireland international went on to become one of the top assist-makers in the top flight during the 2010s, doing an outstanding job wherever he was needed.

Brunt tallied up 421 games at Albion with 49 goals and 84 assists, leaving for Bristol City in 2020, forever remembered for his immense loyalty and passion when representing the blue and white stripes.

Zoltan Gera

The former Hungarian international Gera was another fan favourite for his dominant performances on the flanks, helping alongside Phillips to the Baggies’ 2008 Championship trophy lift, gaining promotion back to the promised land of the Premier League.

Possessing a deadly eye for a killer pass and a clinical edge in front of goal, Gera recorded 21 goals and 20 assists during a four-year spell before joining Fulham in 2008.

After securing a Europa League runners-up medal with the Cottagers, Gera would return to The Hawthorns in 2011, scoring a spectacular half-volley goal against Liverpool on the opening day in a 3-0 victory, although that campaign was significantly disrupted through injury.

With such natural skill on the ball and the quality to create or score a goal from out of the blue, Gera was a fantastic signing to help Albion have long-term success in the Premier League.

Matheus Pereira

Rounding off the list for jackpot signings is the Brazilian flair of Matheus Pereira, who lit up the Championship in an original loan spell under Slaven Bilic.

The winger scored eight goals with 20 assists in his debut campaign, demonstrating himself as one of the most talented players the second tier has ever witnessed.

His explosiveness in the final third led to a range of world-class finishes and sublime skills, while his ability from dead ball situations proved to be a nuisance for any Championship defender.

The 28-year-old continued to shine in the Premier League after making a permanent switch for £8.25 million, scoring 11 times with six assists, including a unforgettable brace against local rivals Wolves at Molineux.

After returning to his native Brazil following relegation back down to the second tier, many West Brom supporters yearn for the return of the playmaker to fire them back among England’s elite sides.