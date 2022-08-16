West Brom man’s stance on potential exit is clarified amid Oxford United and MK Dons interest

West Bromwich Albion right-back Ethan Ingram is open to the possibility of leaving the club on a temporary basis during the current transfer window, according to a report from The Athletic.

It is understood that Ingram is keen to feature regularly at senior level this season after making his debut for the Baggies during the previous campaign.

Currently behind Darnell Furlong and Taylor Gardner-Hickman in the pecking order at West Brom, Ingram was left out of West Brom’s match-day squads for their Championship clashes with Middlesbrough, Watford and Blackburn Rovers.

A separate report from The Athletic last month revealed that Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons were interested in signing Ingram.

The defender has also emerged as a target for Cheltenham Town and Crewe Alexandra.

With the window set to close at the start of September, West Brom will need to make a decision regarding Ingram’s future in the coming weeks.

Set to face Cardiff City tomorrow, the Baggies will be determined to secure all three points in front of their supporters at The Hawthorns after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Yet to win a game in the Championship this season, West Brom will be hoping to kick-start their campaign by delivering an eye-catching display against the Bluebirds.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did West Brom sign Matt Clarke on loan from? Brighton & Hove Albion Southampton Leeds United Burnley

The Verdict

When you consider that Ingram failed to make any further inroads at senior level last season after making his first appearance for the club in the League Cup, it is hardly a surprise that he is willing to leave West Brom on loan.

Whereas the right-back will get the opportunity to feature regularly at Under-23 level in the Premier League 2 Division 2 if he stays at the club, a move to a team in a lower division could be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

By playing week-in, week-out in League One or League Two, Ingram is likely to improve significantly as a player before returning to West Brom.

Before sanctioning a move for Ingram, the Baggies will need to receive some reassurances regarding game-time from potential suitors.