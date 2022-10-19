West Brom managerial update emerges in search for Steve Bruce’s successor

West Bromwich Albion‘s search for a new manager could be set to end this week.

It is now well over a week since former Baggies boss Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties, with interim boss Richard Beale having taken charge of two league matches, including last night’s defeat at home to Bristol City.

It may be that Beale does not get a third match in charge, though.

That is according to the Express & Star, who report that the Baggies are hopeful of making their new appointment ahead of this weekend’s Championship fixture away at Millwall.

Their report states that Albion have underwent an extensive and thorough recruitment process in order to name Steve Bruce’s successor and that the club are now nearing a position where they are ready to make the appointment.

Carlos Corberan appears to be a very credible and serious candidate if reports are to be believed this afternoon.

Indeed, the Express & Star confirm that they understand Corberan has been interviewed for the role, and, reports elsewhere via TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook suggest that the Spaniard has actually been interviewed twice.

Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher is another name that has been linked with the vacancy since Bruce’s sacking.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-West Brom players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Jordan Hugill Yes No

The Verdict

I think this is good news for West Brom.

You never want to leave it too long before naming a new manager when league games and opportunities to pick up points are coming thick and fast and it appears last night’s defeat to Bristol City may have sped up the process slightly.

Indeed, it will now be fascinating to see who the Baggies appoint as Steve Bruce’s successor.

With just a few weeks until the Championship’s World Cup break, there will be plenty of opportunities in a condensed schedule to really get to know the Baggies squad and pick up some much needed points.

If a manager can come in and hit the ground running, for example, you sense there would be a real feel-good factor around The Hawthorns, which could see the club get back on track this campaign.