West Brom managerial race becomes clearer as date set to tie up deal for 39-year-old

West Bromwich Albion are hopeful of tying up a deal for the services of Carlos Corberan by Tuesday and are currently on course to do so, according to yesterday’s report from Football Insider.

The Baggies remain without a permanent head coach in place following the dismissal of Steve Bruce earlier this month, with caretaker boss Richard Beale overseeing one win and two defeats during his time at the helm.

Managing to climb out of the relegation zone with a victory against Reading in his first game, recent defeats against Bristol City and Millwall have seen Albion drop back into the bottom three.

Currently sitting three points adrift of safety, the Midlands outfit are in desperate need of bringing in a new manager before their next game ahead of their final set of fixtures before the World Cup.

And according to this latest report from Football Insider, the Baggies are currently on schedule to seal a deal for Corberan following a lengthy managerial recruitment process with several names reported to have been taken under consideration by CEO Ron Gourlay.

The Baggies aren’t in action again until next Saturday when they face Sheffield United – a side they have already faced in the Carabao Cup this season with the hosts coming out on top at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict:

This could end up being an excellent appointment for the Baggies considering his work with Huddersfield Town last season, managing to overachieve with the squad he had at his disposal.

However, he did take a while to get his team into shape and that’s a warning for Albion, because he isn’t a miracle worker and may take some time to get his team on the front foot and firing.

The main assignment at this stage is to get the club out of the bottom three and if he can do that and guide the club to a comfortable mid-table position during the mid stages of the season, that will provide him with credit in the bank.

That should help to take the pressure off him and if he can do that, then that can only help the team to relax. Considering the amount of pressure the players are currently under, that will benefit them.

And he certainly has the ingredients at his disposal to get the club out of trouble, with John Swift, Jed Wallace, Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant all able to contribute in the final third when fit and on form.