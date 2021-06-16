West Brom managerial hunt takes another fresh twist with key off-field decision revealed

West Bromwich Albion are set to ditch the Director of Football model following Luke Dowling’s exit, leaving them focused on appointing a more traditional manager as Sam Allardyce’s replacement.

The Baggies’ search to replace Allardyce has been difficult, with the club failing with attempts to agree on the likes of Chris Wilder, David Wagner and even seeing an approach for Roy Hodgson knocked back.

Further off-field turmoil has followed with Dowling leaving, with the key figure moving on after three years at the Hawthorns.

Now, a report from Football Insider has claimed that West Brom are planning to ditch the Director of Football model on the back of Dowling moving on, which has streamlined their search for a new manager.

The club are looking for a ‘traditional’ appointment, with the task of spearheading recruitment, as well as taking care of matters on the training field.

Allardyce oversaw West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League last term, with focus now on another stint in the Championship.

Football League World understand that Javier Pereira is someone that West Brom are considering as their new boss, but he’s also got admirers at Fulham, who he previously worked for as Slavisa Jokanovic’s assistant.

The Verdict

This is another interesting twist at the Hawthorns.

The circumstances surrounding Dowling’s exit are hardly ideal and caused a fair bit of worry about the lack of structure within the football club.

So, to learn that the club are ripping up their previous structure is a little bit of a surprise.

It does, though, make the search for a manager that little bit easier. Getting someone in with full control over transfers and first team matters is quite rare now, but managers like that more traditional approach.

This could perhaps be the significant step West Brom take to securing an appointment at last.

