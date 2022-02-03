West Brom managerial claim made involving Aston Villa and Birmingham City

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has told talkSPORT that he feels there will be a slight uproar amongst the West Bromwich Albion fanbase if Steve Bruce is appointed their new manager.

The former Newcastle United boss is now firmly in the frame to takeover as the man to take the Baggies forwards following the sacking of Valérien Ismaël and could even be appointed before the weekend if negotiations continue to progress.

Bruce is no stranger to the Midlands, having previously managed both Villa and Birmingham City in the past – which is a CV that could come into question if he does indeed take on the role.

Speaking about the possibility of there being uproar over the appointment of Bruce, Bent was quick to state the following:

“Of course it’s gonna be uproar.

“If you wanted to get a manager in that will give you the best chance of winning, and knows how to get it done, I can understand why they’ve gone to Steve Bruce, I really can.”

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Saido Berahino? Yes No

Bruce previously stated that he could step away from football altogether after leaving Newcastle earlier this season but it appears that he has been tempted back into action by the vacancy at the Hawthorns.

Only time will tell if he will get the job or not as the Baggies seek to get back to the Premier league this term.

The Verdict

Bent certainly makes a good point about Bruce’s past but at the same time he has been in a similar situation before having previously managed both Newcastle and Sunderland.

He is a manager who knows the Football League and the Premier League like the back of his hand and certainly still commands a great deal of respect within the game.

This could be the ideal fresh start for him after what happened earlier in the season and it appears he is keen to return to the dugout.

It would be intriguing to see how he gets on in the Championship once again.