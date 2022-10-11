West Brom managerial candidate emphatically ruled out in typical fashion

West Brom are on the lookout for Steve Bruce’s permanent successor after parting company with the 61-year-old following a lacklustre start to the season.

The Baggies currently sit 22nd in the Championship table and have won only once in their opening 13 fixtures of the campaign.

That’s cost Bruce his job, with the Baggies on the lookout for another manager just eight months after appointing the former Manchester United and Norwich City centre-back.

One man initially linked with the vacancy with Roy Keane, with the bookies also installing him as an early favourite to succeed Bruce.

However, speaking live on Sky Sports last night, Keane ruled himself out of the running in typically emphatic fashion.

He said: “It’s bizarre. The bookies do play silly games with people. No, I think I’ve been favourite for a few jobs over the past year or two. It’s all nonsense.

“The same for any speculation over the past 24 or 48 hours. Absolute rubbish.”

Last night the Daily Mail were reporting that Carlos Corberan, Chris Wilder and Rob Edwards are all contenders for the job.

West Brom face high-flying Reading FC on Saturday in the Championship.

The Verdict

Keane is an interesting talking point when it comes to stepping back into management, not just because he’s a really high-profile pundit in the Premier League.

He’s not managed in a long time and, although he did well at his previous clubs at this level, there are no guarantees he would come into the Championship now and make an impact.

Corberan, Wilder and Edwards are all less risky, despite the latter two only losing their jobs in recent weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know!