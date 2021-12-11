West Brom manager Valierien Ismael makes this admission about West Brom youngster

Valerien Ismael has admitted he noticed the potential in Taylor Gardner-Hickman from the first moment he reported for pre-season.

Gardner-Hickman made his league debut against Hull in November and has made a big impact in his next two starts.

This is all the more impressive with the youngster playing out of position. Naturally a right-wing back, the 19-year-old has deputised in central midfield and has been having a big impact.

Now it seems as though that is something Ismael was expecting right from when he first arrived at the club.

Speaking about Gardner-Hickman, the West Brom boss told the Express and Star: “We first spotted him in pre-season.

“We saw three or four players in the under-23s that could be a possibility [for the first-team]. “Taylor was the first one because of the intensity he plays at. He’s fast, he’s able to cover big distances, he has high speed, he can sprint, he has quality on the ball, he is calm and he has no fear.” Ismael has also praised the versatility of the youngster, explaining how important his ability is for his system, as he added: “I think it’s important – as I always say – that I like it when a player is able to play two or three positions. “He is not a specialist for the six position but we have given him the confidence to be flexible and when you are flexible, you have more chance to to play.” The youngster will be hoping he can build on his good form when his side comes up against Reading on Saturday afternoon. West Brom go into that game third in the Championship table, six ponts adrift of the automatic promotion places. The Verdict Gardner-Hickman has certainly had a big impact and was near faultless in the game against Coventry City. He won man of the match which considering the talent at West Brom’s disposal was quite the statement. He may not be a regular this season but with his versatility, Gardner-Hickman is sure to be utilised throughout. Not only that, with his emergence, it may mean West Brom won’t need to dip into the transfer market in January. Nonetheless, if the first three games for West Brom are anything to go by, Gardner-Hickman will continue to impress this season.