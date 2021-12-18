West Brom manager Valerien Ismael makes this honest claim about Barnsley draw

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has labeled his side’s the draw with Barnsley as a ‘missed opportunity’ to gain ground on the top two in the Championship.

The Baggies had the game’s best chances with Cedric Kipre going close early on, before Jordan Hugill missed a huge chance from six yards out ten minutes before halftime.

It led to Ismael criticising his forward line, telling club media: “I must sound like a broken record.

“We played well, we dominated and we should have scored goals. I told the players we have to have that killer instinct. Playing well but not scoring simply isn’t enough.

“We have to make sure we kill games at the right moment.”

Despite dropping two points, the draw means West Brom are unbeaten in their last five games have won back-to-back games in the lead up to this fixture.

But that hasn’t stopped Ismael criticising his players and their inability to put the ball in the back of net, especially in a game like this that they would have been expecting to win against a struggling opponent.

The Baggies boss added: “Our winning run has been broken, but we’ve got to go again. I want more goals. Everyone wants to see more goals. It’s a huge frustration.

“Jordan Hugill had a huge chance in the first half and we simply have to put those away. We have to be clinical. Our conversion rate is too low. It has to be better.

“It’s an opportunity missed, but it’s not just an opportunity missed, it means that we haven’t been able to win with consistency. Our winning run has been broken, but we’ve got to go again.”

West Brom are next scheduled to be in action on the 27th December, when they are set to make the trip to Pride Park to face another side battling relegation, in the form of Derby County.

The Verdict

It’s no secret that one aspect of West Brom’s failings this season has been converting chances.

They’re are one of the most attacking sides in the division when it comes to chances created, but struggle to convert those chances.

They currently sit sixth when it comes to goals scored this season, which isn’t terrible, but have scored seven less than Bournemouth in second and 21 less than Fulham who are top.

If they are to push the top two, a striker who can put chances away is a must for West Brom when the January transfer window comes around.