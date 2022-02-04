West Brom manager Steve Bruce makes bold Newcastle United prediction

New West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce believes his former club Newcastle United will beat the drop from the Premier League this season.

Bruce was in charge of the Magpies for over two years after switching from Sheffield Wednesday and led them to a pair of mid-table finishes in his two full seasons in charge.

A poor start to the 2021-22 season though saw Newcastle winless after eight top flight matches, and with the takeover of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund came the loss of his job with the new ownership wanting to go in a different direction.

He would not be out of work for long however – just over three months in-fact as the Baggies moved swiftly following the sacking of Valerien Ismael after the Frenchman’s summer appointment.

Bruce has penned an 18-month contract with Albion but in his first press conference as the club’s new manager, he reflected on his time at St. James’ Park and has predicted Eddie Howe’s team to live to fight another day next season in the Premier League.

“You look at it, and you want to go away – but the only way is to get back on the horse,” Bruce said, per BirminghamLive’s blog (February 4, 15:15).

“It’s gone, behind me, now we move forward.

“Newcastle is gone. It’s a chapter of my football life. I want them to do well under Eddie. In a few years they might think finishing 12th and 13th mightn’t have been so bad after all.

“Now it’s time to take West Brom forward.

“I think Newcastle will stay up. Nothing has changed, though they’ve added a fair few to their squad. I wish them the best of luck.”

The Verdict

Being a boyhood Magpies fan himself, Bruce is never going to wish bad on the club despite disposing of him.

On the face of it, mid-table finishes weren’t the worst in the world under his management but the fanbase never really took to Bruce as he was Mike Ashley’s man.

He’s now looking to rebuild his reputation with the Baggies and he’s a man fit for the job with multiple promotions under his belt.

His style of football may not be too easy on the eye – much like Ismael’s – but if he wins his first few in charge then concerns amongst the supporters should ease.