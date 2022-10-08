West Brom manager Steve Bruce issues defiant message to supporters

Steve Bruce has issued a defiant message to supporters, reiterating that he’s still convinced he can turn West Brom’s poor start to the season around.

West Brom fell into the relegation zone after a midweek defeat to Preston North End, despite create a host of chances.

It led to calls from supporters for the club to part ways with the experienced manager with the Baggies sat in 22nd, collecting just ten points from their opening 12 games.

Speaking to BBC Radio West Midlands ahead of their game with Luton Town on Saturday, Bruce expressed optmism that can turn the Baggies season around: “Ultimately, I’m to blame, I get it. But I’m still convinced we can turn it round.

“I was never blessed with wonderful ability as a player but I got through with a combination of sheer hard work and a certain resilience.

“It’s my nature and it has been the same as a manager.”

Bruce has had success with Birmingham City and Hull City at Championship level, as well as delivering a playoff final with Aston Villa.

But it’s something that isn’t convincing the Baggies faithful, with Bruce hoping to win supporters back: “Can I win them back? We just have to be very brave, roll up our sleeves and win the fight.

“We have to be open and honest and say some of our performances haven’t been good enough.

“We need to give the supporters something to shout about and just get us over this bad patch. Get a result and it’s the turning point of our season.”

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that Bruce is issuing these types of messages with West Brom supporters seemingly angered by the clubs lack of proactiveness with changing the manager.

The experienced manager is on borrowed time as time is running out for them to be able to make up the lost ground for a stab at promotion.

If they miss out again this season, it could be the start of a very long spell in the Championship with other clubs falling into that category like Swansea, Stoke and Huddersfield.